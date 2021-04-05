How to catch Shadow Exeggcute for Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Even if you don't catch 'em all, you'll need to catch at least one to complete the quest.

Pokémon Go players were introduced to a new event, the Spring into Spring Collection challenge, on April 3. Alongside bringing new spring-themed Pokémon to the game for the first time, there are a handful of new challenges that will keep you busy throughout the event until April 8.

At some point down the road, you’ll need to capture a Shadow Exeggcute to complete the Collection challenge, which can be relatively harder than it sounds. While the rest of the Pokémon that you’ll need to catch will appear in the wild and eggs, Shadow Exeggcute is locked behind a more luck-based process.

Shadow Exeggcute made its debut as one of the Pokémon used by Team Rocket’s grunts. These grunts usually appear around PokéStops with a brief dialogue, indicating that they’re looking for trouble.

If you’d like to skip all the other encounters and focus on finding the one with a Shadow Exeggcute, you’ll need to look for a male grunt who will say, “are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?” Two other Psychic-type Pokémon can appear in these encounters as well: Wobbufett and Slowpoke. This means that you’ll have a 33-percent chance of getting a Shadow Exeggcute encounter if you find the grunt who uses Psychic-type Pokémon.

Once you encounter the grunt, the battle will kick off. If you win, you’ll be rewarded with a chance to catch their Pokémon, which can be Shadow Exeggcute.

The only way to increase your chances of getting a Shadow Exeggcute encounter will be by visiting as many PokéStops as possible. Don’t miss out on the Team Rocket balloon that will appear over your avatar every couple of hours as well since the Psychic-type grunt can spawn in those as well.

The rest of the Spring into Spring collection challenges are as follows:

Catch an Exeggcute

Catch a Buneary

Catch a Bunnelby

Catch a Plusle

Catch a Minun

Catch a Flower Crown Pikachu

Evolve a Bunnelby into Diggersby

Catch an Azumarill

Catch a Flower Crown Chansey