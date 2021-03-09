How to catch Landorus during the Season of Legends in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go players welcomed March with the Searching for Legends event, which will run from March 9 to 16. Like previous events, trainers will have a higher chance of encountering rare and shiny versions of certain Pokémon throughout the event, alongside a new Special Research.

While tasks that require you to capture a specific type of Pokémon or throw a few Great Balls can be completed in a couple of hours, the ones that involve legendary Pokémon may require you to do some pre-planning.

You’ll need to take a snapshot of Landorus to complete the Season of Legends’ second page. Taking the snapshot will be the easiest part of this quest since you’ll need to get into an encounter with Landorus first.

Landorus was guarding the gates of five-star raids worldwide from March 1 and 6, meaning players who were actively playing then were able to get an encounter with the Pokémon by completing raids during that time.

Thundurus will be the raid boss from March 11 and 16, with Therian Forms of Thundurus and Tornadus following them, respectively. Though you won’t be able to take a snapshot of Landorus right now, it doesn’t mean that all hope is lost.

Considering the Therian Forms of Thundurus and Tornadus are next in line after the regular Thundurus, the Therian Form of Landorus should follow them in April. The quest asks players for a snapshot with Landorus and the Therian Form of the Pokémon is still, technically, a Landorus.

Niantic also doesn’t shy away from giving players a couple of opportunities to complete challenging quests. With that in mind, Landorus could reappear once again before the season wraps up. The event also kicked off right before Landorus left his post in five-star raids. Players who were only interested in capturing him weren’t quite able to get an encounter with him. This increases the chances of him returning as a raid boss later in the season.

Once Landorus is back on the menu, you should gather the best team of Pokémon, in addition to all the help you can get, to try to catch it. Increasing your chances to conquer a raid is pretty much everything you can do to capture Landorus. After adding him to your collection, you’ll be able to take as many snapshots as you want and complete the quest in the meantime.