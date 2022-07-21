How to catch Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Go

There is only one way to do it, so far.

To celebrate the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in January 2022, Niantic added the first Hisuian form to Pokémon Go. But Hisuian Voltorb, an Electric/Grass-type that reimagines the generation-one Electric ball in an ancient way, is only one of the several new forms that fans got to see in the unique title.

After a few months went by with no other releases, Pokémon Go players have eagerly awaited for more species to be added to the mobile game. With the Hisuian Discoveries event, which runs from July 27 to Aug. 2, 2022, that number is finally increasing. Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel are set to make their debut in the game for the event.

If you don’t want to waste any time getting your Hisuian Growlithe once the event starts, you might want to begin preparations. There is, however, only one way you can obtain it in Pokémon Go, at least immediately after its debut.

How to get Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

Hisuian Growlithe is one of the three Hisuian variants making their Pokémon Go debut in the Hisuian Discoveries event, along with Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Sneasel. Niantic also announced that Hisuian Voltorb is due to return in the event. But most of these regional forms will still be tough to find.

Currently, the only confirmed method to finding Hisuian Growlithe is hatching special 7km eggs. All Hisuian forms will also be available in 7km eggs during the Hisuian Discoveries event, though some will not be limited to that method.

For those looking to evolve their Hisuian Growlithe to Hisuian Arcanine, sadly, Niantic has not mentioned anything about the evolution so far.