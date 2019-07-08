How to calculate player damage at the end of a round in Teamfight Tactics

The higher tier your opponents’ units are in Riot Games’ autobattler Teamfight Tactics, the more damage you take at the end of the round.

At the start of the game, you take very little damage from losing a round. This is because tier one or one-star units deal one damage each to your hitpoints. The more enemy units that survive per round, the more damage you’ll take. If you lose to three tier-one or one-star units, you’ll take five damage in total. This is because you take an additional two damage per loss.

The system changes as the game progresses. Tier-two units deal more end-of-round damage than tier-one units, and the same goes for their stars. When you reach the late game and you match up against multiple high tier or high-star units, you’re guaranteed to take more damage.

This all depends on how hard you lose. If you lose the round with one enemy standing, you’ll take very little damage. If you get stomped, though, and you fail to kill any of your enemies’ units, you’ll take a great deal of damage.

This formula sums up Riot’s system.

Player damage formula

Tier 1 2 3 4 5 1 Star 1 2 2 3 4 2 Star 2 3 4 5 6 3 Star 4 5 6 7 8

+ 2 damage

This table represents damage taken per surviving unit. If your enemy beats you with a lone tier-two champion with three stars, you’ll take five damage and then take an additional two damage. It doesn’t matter how many units your enemy has—if you lose, you’ll always take an additional two damage.