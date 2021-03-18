How to beat Lapras in Pokémon Go

Lapras is one of the most well-known Water types in Pokémon Go.

The first-generation species boasts both the Water and Ice typings, granting access to a range of moves and resistances afforded to both types.

Lapras has two different methods of attack. When used as an attacker, Lapras will commonly use a pairing of high damage Water-type moves. But when used as a defender, the optimal moveset consists of Ice-type attacks.

The different attacks will greatly influence what should be used to counter Lapras. But there are a few routes that can be taken to maximize your success.

Here are the best counters to use against Lapras in Pokémon Go.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fighting type

There are multiple types Lapras is vulnerable to, starting with Fighting-type Pokémon. The best of these is Lucario. With an offense of Counter and Aura Sphere, you will have the most success. But there are other options including Conkeldurr, Sirfetch’d, and Machamp. The main factor you should consider is to ensure that any dual type your Pokémon may have does not hinder its resistance to Lapras’ offense.

Grass type

The second route that can be taken is to use Grass. The best choice is to use a powerful state such as a Mega Evolution to make short work of Lapras. Mega Venasaur is the perfect counter, but in some situations Mega Evolution will not be possible.

Some other alternative Grass-type Pokémon include Roserade, Sceptile, and Breloom. All these Pokémon will do well against Lapras, but Grass-type Pokémon are vulnerable to Ice types, so if that is part of Lapras’ moveset it may be worth using a different type.

Electric type

Electric-type Pokémon are another effective way of countering Lapras. While they do not traditionally boast resistance to Water-type or Ice-type moves, some Electric Pokémon boasts a second type that compensates for this. One of those is the Legendary Pokémon Zekrom. This high damage attacker has a variety of moves that can be used including the Electric-type attacks Charge Beam and Wild Charge.

Other great Pokémon of this type include Electivire, Raikou, Thundurus, and Jolteon.