How to beat and capture Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokémon Go

The Therian Fomes are finally making their way to the world of Pokémon Go—and it’s all starting with the electrifying reintroduction of Thundurus.

To coincide with the Charge Up event, Therian Forme Thundurus will be headlining five-star raids from March 16 at 10am local time to March 22 at 8pm local time. This is continuing the Season of Legends event centered around the Incarnate and Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus.

This form of Thundurus has a noticeably higher Attack stat than its Incarnate Forme counterpart but loses some of the defenses it once had. Much like battling the other form in raids, players will want to bring their best Rock and Ice-type Pokémon to this fight.

Bulky Pokémon such as Rhyperior and Mamoswine have the potential to take multiple hits from Therian Forme Thundurus, as well as dish out substantial damage. For those who were lucky enough to harness the power of another Unova legendary Pokémon, Kyurem, its defenses and access to some of the strongest Ice-type moves in the game make taking down the Bolt Strike Pokémon easy.

For more casual players who might not have access to these evolved and legendary Pokémon, some Pokémon featured in the recent Searching for Legends event, such as Probopass and Golem, can also handle the powerful Electric and Flying-type attacks from Therian Forme Thundurus. To accompany Thundurus’ reintroduction into Pokémon Go, the Charge Up event will feature spawns and research centered around Electric-type Pokémon, as well as increased drop rates for evolution items through gifts.

Players can take part in this event and battle the Therian Forme of Thundurus in five-star raids until March 22 at 10pm local time.