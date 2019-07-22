How Teamfight Tactics’ ranking system works

The ranked mode in Teamfight Tactics is similar to League of Legends. It’s not quite as demanding as Summoner’s Rift, but it has many of the same variables. Due to the game’s casual nature and its tendency for random variations, it’s not exactly the same, but it has a very familiar feel.

The first season of TFT ranked began with the release of Patch 9.14. The game is still in beta and the metagame has barely formed yet, but Riot Games has promised to make it a priority. This means there’s going to be regular hotfixes, micropatches, and updates, helping develop the game as quickly as possible.

Ranked in TFT has the same tiers and divisions as Summoner’s Rift, from Iron IV to Challenger. Ranking up works in pretty much the same way, too. If you win a game, you’ll gain League Points (LP), and if you lose, you’ll lose LP.

Image via Riot Games

Winning and losing are categorized differently, though. If you place in the top four in a game of TFT, it counts as a win. If you come in the bottom four, it’ll count as a loss. You’ll also get less LP for a fourth-place finish than first, and the same goes for the bottom half of the table. If you come in eighth place, for example, you’ll lose more LP than fifth place.

There are no promotion or demotion series. This means that when you reach 100 LP, instead of being forced to play games to progress, you’ll instantly rank up. The same goes for demoting. If you drop down to zero LP, instead of having a second chance to stay in your division, you’ll instantly rank down. It saves time, allowing for an easier and stress-free ranking system. If you’re having a bad day and your head isn’t in the right place, there will be nothing to stop you from being demoted. But again, it’s easy to rank back up, so it all works out in the end.

The premade restrictions are also different for TFT. You can play with up to three friends at any time. There’s a cutoff when queueing with your friends, but there’s some leeway. Challenger players won’t be able to queue with Iron players, for example.

Similar to Summoner’s Rift, end of season rewards are expected. The specific details have yet to be finalized and we still don’t know when the season comes to an end, but further information should be available soon. A new season is scheduled to come every few months, according to Riot. But that’s subject to change.