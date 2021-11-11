Holiday gaming gifts on Amazon

The holidays are fast approaching, and everyone is thinking of what gifts to get for their secret, or not-so-secret, Santas. With Amazon often having stellar deals and always being one of the most convenient ways to find holiday gifts, it’s a very common choice for the holiday shopping season.

Amazon is also an ideal place to get all kinds of gaming memorabilia. Gaming products such as peripherals, games, and toys are widely available on Amazon. Since the gaming market is as wide and deep as the ocean, getting gifts for a gamer this year should be a cinch.

Funko Pop! Games: Overwatch – Wrecking Ball 6″

Image by Funko! via Amazon

Specifications Overwatch’s second animal hero graced the game with his puffy cheeks and squeaky voice back in 2018, and he’s been a fan favorite ever since. This unique Funko Pop! shows both Hammond and his wrecking ball robot in all their glory.

Fortnite Turbo Builder Set 2 Figure Pack, Jonesy & Raven

Image by Fortnite via Amazon

Specifications Pretty much everyone knows of Fortnite nowadays. With the game’s massive popularity, this gift is sure to appeal to plenty of gamers. The set features multiple buildable components along with two iconic character skins to better emulate the game.

One Night Ultimate Werewolf

Image by Bezier board Games via Amazon

Specifications Here’s a board game with some real teeth. One Night Ultimate Werewolf is a hybrid board game and app that has players tracking down a werewolf in only five minutes.

Oculus Quest 2

Image by Oculus via Amazon

Specifications VR is all the rage these days, and the future is looking bright for virtual reality gaming. This gaming console and peripheral puts players in the game like never before. With classic games like Resident Evil 4 getting VR editions, the game library for the Oculus is looking great.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

Image by Nintendo via Amazon

Specifications This Animal Crossing: New Horizons downloadable content doubles down on the base games home building aspect. In Happy Home Paradise, players build a nice vacation home for one of the village residents and try to fulfill their requests.

Game Boy Heat Changing Coffee Mug

Image by Paladone via Amazon

Specifications This ceramic coffee mug is a real blast from the past with its original Gameboy design. The coffee mug not only looks cool but is functional. The “screen” on the mug changes depending on the temperature of the mug’s contents.

Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for PC

Image by ColorCoral via Amazon

Specifications Cleaning gel is a highly effective way to get all the nasty buildup off keyboards and controllers, and this disposable option does the job very well.

PlayStation Icons Light

Image by Paladone via Amazon

Specifications Even though they are just shapes, the four buttons on a PlayStation controller are iconic and immediately recognizable when put together. This stylish room light gives the buttons time to shine.

These Amazon products are sure to make countless gamers happy when they find them under the tree or in their stocking. It’s tough to pick out gifts for gamers, but hopefully, this list can make it easier.

Be sure to check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.