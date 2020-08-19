Hiko’s streaming setup: Keyboard, camera, and more

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Image via Logitech Zowie G-SR Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Zowie JBL Quantum One Over-Ear Performance Headset – Image via JBL BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor – Image via BenQ Zowie Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse – Image via Logitech Image via NVIDIA Intel Core i9 9900K – Image via Intel Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam – Image via Logitech Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro – Image via Elgato Elgato Stream Deck XL – Image via Elgato

Hiko is a seasoned CS:GO veteran who switched to VALORANT in April.

Hiko’s decision to leave CS was surprising to fans because he was involved in the scene since his debut in 2011. Though he was a part of legendary squads like 2014 Cloud9 and 2016 Team Liquid, Hiko was visibly getting burned out and entering a slump in 2019.

He was benched on Rogue in 2019 and was moving away from streaming as well. No fan could guess what Hiko was planning to do with his future until the release of the VALORANT beta in April. Riot Games’ new FPS kicked off Hiko’s second stint both in gaming and streaming.

Call it luck or just a breath of fresh air, the dominant Hiko who brought NA on par with other CS:GO regions was back and his eyes were set on the prize. Hiko’s streams started attracting more viewers in the process and the veteran signed with 100 Thieves in June.

If you’re looking to become as good as Hiko in VALORANT or increase the quality of your steam, taking notes from his setup can be an excellent idea. The following equipment ensures Hiko always performs at peak conditions and makes his stream a more enjoyable experience for viewers by increasing its overall quality.

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse – Image via Logitech Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse – Image via Logitech

Wireless gaming mice used to be a big turn off for any competitive gamer. Eliminating wires meant an increase in input lag, but that’s become a thing of the past over the last decade. Wireless gaming mouse options have come a long way and now feature on par specs with their wired rivals.

Hiko uses a Logitech G Pro Wireless, one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market. Sized at 4.92 by 2.5 by 1.57 inches (125 by 63.5 by 40 millimeters), the G Pro features Logitech’s HERO sensor that can poll up to 16,000 DPI. There are two side buttons on each side of the mouse and all of them can be programmed via G Pro’s software.

The G Pro wireless weighs 0.13 pounds (80 grams), which is exceptional considering most wireless mice tend to be heavier than wired options due to carrying more internals. Its low weight allows Hiko to perform swift flick shots and makes it easier to rotate his mouse with long hand movements, which he often does due to his lower sensitivity settings.

Mouse pad: Zowie G-SR Gaming Mouse Pad Hiko Edition

Zowie G-SR Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Zowie Zowie G-SR Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Zowie

Despite technological advancements, most gaming mouse’s feet are still prone to wearing out. While it’s impossible to prevent this from happening, you can significantly reduce it by using your gaming mouse on a suitable gaming mousepad. A gaming mousepad’s cloth surface ensures a smooth gliding experience and also extends your mouse’s lifespan.

Hiko uses Zowie’s G-SR gaming mousepad. This mousepad’s surface slightly favors control over speed, meaning the gliding experience can be slower than most speed-oriented mousepads. Its more controllable glide allows Hiko to be always in control even when he’s performing the craziest flick shots.

Hiko’s version of the mouse pad is the result of a collaboration between him and Zowie. Sized at 18.5 by 15.3 by 0.13 inches (470 by 390 by 3.5 millimeters), this mousepad can also be an excellent way to show how big of a Hiko fan you are.

Keyboard: Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Image via Logitech Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Image via Logitech

If you’re going all-in on a high-end gaming mouse, pairing it with a mechanical keyboard at the same level can assure your dominance in any game you play. Mechanical keyboards feature switches optimized for gaming and reduce the overall response rate even further, allowing you to show off your reaction speed.

Hiko uses a Logitech G915, which is a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard. You’ll be able to pick from the three different low-profile switches that Logitech offers: GL Clickies, GL Tactiles, and GL Linears. While we don’t know what type of switches Hiko decided to have in his keyboard, GL Linears (Red Switches) tend to be more optimized for gaming since they’re more sensitive than the others.

Going for a wireless option while picking a keyboard will be especially helpful for streamers looking to reduce the number of cables lying around their desks. Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology makes sure that its response time is the same as the best-wired options on the market, making it a solid competitive choice for aspiring gamers.

Headset: JBL Quantum One Over-Ear Performance Headset

JBL Quantum One Over-Ear Performance Headset – Image via JBL JBL Quantum One Over-Ear Performance Headset – Image via JBL

While a top-of-the-line headset may seem unnecessary for MOBA gamers, they provide an unmatched tactical advantage in tactical shooter games. The right headset will allow you to spot players approaching you before they come too close and ensure a constant flow of information that’ll help you stay alert throughout a game.

Hiko uses a JBL Quantum One Over-Ear gaming headset that features the company’s QuantumSPHERE 360 sound technology, which makes distinguishing the sound of footsteps easier.



The headset’s memory foam pads slowly take the shape of your skull, making it one of the more comfortable headsets available. It also comes with a detachable high-quality boom microphone that increases the headset’s portability and comfort if you use a separate microphone.

Monitor: BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor

BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor – Image via BenQ Zowie BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor – Image via BenQ Zowie

Gaming headsets make sure that you know what’s going on around you at all times. You wouldn’t be able to capitalize on your advantage without a good gaming monitor, however, which makes sure you see in-game events faster than your opponents. Gaming monitors accomplish this feat by its low response rates and high refresh rates. With a decent gaming monitor, you’ll always have the upper hand against a player who plays with a regular monitor.

Hiko uses a BenQ Zowie XL2546S, one of the most advanced models that the company offers. It significantly improves upon the timeless classic that is the XL 2540 by featuring the same high refresh rate of 240 Hz and reducing its gray-to-gray (G2G) response time to 0.5 seconds. The 24.5-inch display has a 1080p LCD display and the shields on its sides allow Hiko to focus on VALORANT by reducing any glare that may hit his screen from the sides.

Remember that you’ll need to match your monitor’s refresh rate in terms of in-game frames-per-second (FPS), meaning that you may be wasting its potential if you aren’t able to do so. If that’s the case investing in upgrading your hardware can be more beneficial before upgrading your display.

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI – Image via NVIDIA

Graphics cards play an essential role when it comes to assuring high in-game performance.

Hiko uses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI graphics card, the best GPU from the Turing microarchitecture line. Featuring a total of 11 GB of virtual RAM, it helps Hiko achieve high frames in VALORANT even while he’s streaming.

While a high-end GPU like the 2080 TI can look like a bit much, investing in the best available hardware can save you from frequently upgrading, which is usually the case with mid-to-lower end graphics cards.

Processor: Intel Core I9-9900K Processor

Intel Core i9 9900K – Image via Intel

Teaming up your GPU with a state-of-the-art processor is also the way to go if you’re a competitive gamer since your performance may suffer from an unmatched pairing. A significantly less powerful CPU can cause your performance to suffer due to bottleneck issues.

Hiko uses Intel’s I9-9900K processor. This eight-core processor has a base frequency of 3.5 GHz and can boost itself up to 4.3 or five GHz when under load. This extreme jump in performance is achieved by Intel’s Turbo Boost technology, reducing the need for overclocking in the process.

A powerful CPU is one of the most critical parts of a streamer’s setup since the process itself is demanding on processors. The I9-9900K helps Hiko to stream without dropping any frames while allowing him to have music and browsers tabs open in the background.

Webcam: Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam

Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam – Image via Logitech Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam – Image via Logitech

A webcam increases the viewers’ overall engagement level by allowing them to see the reactions of a streamer.

Hiko uses Logitech’s BRIO Ultra HD webcam. It can record at 60 FPS in 1080p and 30 FPS in 4K resolution.

Capture card: Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro

Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro – Image via Elgato Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro – Image via Elgato

A capture card is a massively underrated part of any streaming setup. The right capture card allows streamers to enrich the content they provide by featuring instant replays and similar visual additions that require capturing.

Hiko uses Elgato’s Game Capture 4K60 Pro, which records gameplay at 60 FPS in 4K resolution. The card also comes with its dedicated software, making it easier to set up and use.

Mixer: Elgato Stream Deck XL

Elgato Stream Deck XL – Image via Elgato Elgato Stream Deck XL – Image via Elgato

Mixers allow streamers to control multiple audio inputs at once. They can increase the sound quality of a microphone through various audio controlling elements. Mixers designed for gamers even double as a control panel that lets players play audio queues with a click of a button.

Hiko uses Elgato’s Stream Deck XL, which features 32 customizable keys. It’s heavily integrated with popular streaming software like OBS and shows visual feedback, indicating that an action was performed successfully.