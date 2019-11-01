Here’s how to watch BlizzCon 2019

It’s once again that time of year where Overwatch fans, World of Warcraft maniacs, Diablo freaks, Hearthstone-heads, and StarCraft fiends all gather together to celebrate and learn more about their favorite games.

That’s right, it’s time for BlizzCon, and this year is due to be an exciting one. So how can you watch all of the cool new announcements and trailers? Look no further.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Opening ceremony

BlizzCon 2019’s opening ceremony will be livestreamed on Blizzard’s Twitch and YouTube channel at 1pm CT on Friday, Nov. 1.

The opening ceremony will be home to all of the biggest announcements, including the rumored reveals of Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and more. It’s free for everyone to watch.

Virtual Ticket

Beyond the opening ceremony and the esports events, if you want to watch any of BlizzCon’s special panels or other streams, you’ll need a Virtual Ticket.

The Virtual Ticket costs $49.99 and includes a host of in-game goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and Starcraft II.

You can find the full schedule of events on Blizzard’s website.

Here’s some of what to expect from the Virtual Ticket streams:

Friday

Four back-to-back unannounced panels (2:30pm to 6:15pm CT)

Most, if not all of the new announced projects will have panels right after the opening ceremony.

Hearthstone update (7:15pm to 8pm CT)

It’s safe to expect some news about Hearthstone’s newest expansion in this presentation. Is the Hearthstone Auto Chess rumor real?

Saturday

World of Warcraft update (1:15pm to 2pm CT)

WoW’s newest expansion should be on display, as well as a possible update on WoW Classic.

Unannounced panel (2:15pm to 3pm CT)

Overwatch update (3:15pm to 4pm CT)

Is Overwatch 2 real? What about the original Overwatch? Tune in to find out more.

Unannounced panel (4:15pm to 5pm CT)

Warcraft 3: Reforged update (5:15pm to 6pm CT)

The Warcraft 3 remaster takes the stage.