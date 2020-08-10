Here is the schedule for the fall split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open

They will begin later this month.

Image via Tencent

The schedules for the fall split of the PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCOs) was revealed during the World League today. The Club Opens give a chance to semi-pro teams to compete in the highest level of competition.

Sixteen PMCOs will be held for different regions around the world. The qualifiers for these have already wrapped up with a record 80,000 teams signing up. The PMCOs feature a group stage, semifinals stage, and finally the finals. They directly lead into a larger PMCO tournament, the Pro Leagues (PMPL), or the World League (PMWL). 

Here is the schedule for the PUBG Mobile Club Open fall split 2020: 

  • PMCO North America: Aug. 11 to 30
  • PMCO LATAM: Aug. 11 to 30
  • PMCO Brazil: Aug. 11 to 30
  • PMCO Iraq: Aug. 11 to 30
  • PMCO South Asia: Aug. 12 to 30
  • PMCO India: Aug. 12 to 30
  • PMCO Pakistan: Aug. 25 to Sept. 13
  • PMCO Wildcard: Aug. 25 to Sept. 13
  • PMCO Europe: Sept. 1 to 20
  • PMCO CIS: Sept. 1 to 20
  • PMCO Middle East: Sept. 1 to 20
  • PMCO SEA Wildcard: Sept. 12 to 20
  • PMCO Turkey: Sept. 22 to Oct. 11
  • PMCO Germany: Sept. 22 to Oct. 11
  • PMCO Egypt: Sept. 22 to Oct. 11
  • PMCO Saudi Arabia: Sept. 22 to Oct. 11

Even though Tencent unveiled a new scoring system for PUBG Mobile Esports, the Club Opens will continue to follow the old system. 