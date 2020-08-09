Here is the schedule for season 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues

The schedule for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL) was announced during the PMWL East finals today.

Following the postponement of the PMWL season zero due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pro leagues will kick-off later this month. Just like the last season, seven pro leagues will be held for different regions around the world.

Here is the schedule for season two of the PMPLs:

PMPL Indonesia: Aug. 14 to September

PMPL Vietnam: Sept. 1 to October

PMPL Thailand: Aug. 14 to September

PMPL MY/SG: Aug. 19 to Sept. 27

PMPL South Asia: September

PMPL Americas: September

The exact dates for PMPL South Asia and the Americas has not been confirmed yet. They will be revealed in the future. The PMPLs usually go on for several weeks with 24 teams participating. The top 16 teams then play in the finals to decide the champions.

Top teams from these pro leagues will book slots in the PMWL. As the current season of the PMWL was called season zero, the next one will likely be season one. It will likely happen in the PUBG Mobile studio in Katowice, Poland, if the coronavirus pandemic allows that to happen.

Additionally, just like in the last season, top teams from the Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and MY/SG PMPLs will compete in the PMPL Southeast finals.