Here is the complete schedule for the PMPL Spring Split 2021

After two months of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO), the Pro League (PMPL) has started, featuring top teams from each region. There will be 12 PMPLs for around the world.

Each Pro League features 20 teams competing for a share of the prize pool. The Pro Leagues have been divided into two–the league stage and the finals. The top 16 teams from the league stage will qualify for the finals. From here, the best will move on to a larger regional final.

Today, PUBG Mobile Esports released the schedule for all of the Pro Leagues happening in the spring split of the year.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia: March 24 to April 18

Vietnam: March 24 to April 18

Thailand: March 24 to April 25

Malaysia/ Singapore: March 24 to April 25

PMPL SEA Regional Finals: May 21 to 24

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

CIS: April 20 to May 16

Turkey: April 20 to May 16

West Europe: May 18 to June 13

Arabia: May 17 to June 12

PMPL EMEA Regional Finals: June 17 to June 20

Americas

North America: March 23 to April 18

Brazil: March 30 to April 25

LATAM: April 27 to May 23

PMPL Americas Regional Finals: June 17 to 20

South Asia

PMPL South Asia: March 23 to April 18

PMPL South Asia Regional Finals: May 14 to 16

PUBG Mobile Esports also announced a “world-class tournament” during the game’s third-anniversary party earlier this week. Top teams from around the world will receive an invite to the competition which will happen in summer 2021.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.