Here is the complete lineup of captains for Warzone Rebirth Island’s APAC invitational

Following last week’s partial reveal of the roster of captains for The Terminal List – Warzone Rebirth Island Tournament, Activision and Prime Video have announced the remaining four captains that will be battling it out for supremacy this weekend. The final four will consist of Jacko G Freak, Jordan Kahu, Kiki, and Mitch Robinson.

Here is the complete list of captains competing this weekend:

The Warzone Rebirth Island Tournament, which has a prize pool of $20,000 AUD ($14,333 USD), kicks off on July 2, at 11:30am AEST. You’ll be able to catch all of the action on the official Call of Duty Twitch page. Running to promote the new Prime Video series The Terminal List, viewers will be able to see their favorite streamers battle it out from The Chiefs Esports Club in Queensland, Australia, and will receive special codes for CoD Points in Warzone while watching.

Video via Amazon Prime

The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt (Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy) as James Reece, follows the exploits of an ex-covert operative as he searches for answers following an ambush on his platoon during a military operation. Set to premiere on July 1, viewers of the tournament will be able to catch a special appearance from one of the cast members this weekend.