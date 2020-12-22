After releasing patch 1.1 and opening its doors to players from Europe, Turkey, Russia and CIS, and the Middle East and North Africa, League of Legends: Wild Rift introduced a mid-patch update today.
In this patch, champions like Varus, Akali, and Evelyn are getting buffed. On the other hand, Jhin, Ezreal, Amumu, Blitzcrank, and Gragas have been nerfed. Riot is also introducing a major nerf to Smite for laners.
Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift’s 1.1 mid-patch update.
Champions
Jhin
Base Stats
- Starting attack speed: 0.75 to 0.66.
- Attack speed growth per level: 2.2 to 3.2 percent.
- Attack speed at level 15: 0.94 (unchanged).
- Attack damage growth per level: 5.5 to 4.55.
- Attack damage at level 15 without items: 196 to 177.
Captive Audience (3)
- Slow: 45 to 30 percent
Curtain Call (4)
- Cooldown: 80/70/60 to 95/80/65.
Varus
Base stats
- Move speed: 325 to 330.
Blighted Quiver (2)
- Cooldown: 30 to 25 seconds.
- Buff duration: 4 to 6 seconds.
- Damage: 3/3.5/4/4.5 percent of max health to 3.5/4/4.5/5 percent of max health.
Ezreal
Rising Spell Force (Passive)
- Attack speed per stack: 12.5 to 10 percent.
Mystic Shot (1)
- Damage: 20/55/90/125 to 20/50/80/110.
Arcane Shift (3)
- Cooldown: 19/17/15/13 to 25/22/19/16.
Akali
Base stats
- Armor: 30 to 35.
Assassin’s Park (Passive)
- Bonus movement speed: 40 to 50 percent.
Twilight Shroud (2)
- Cooldown: 20 to 18 seconds
- Bonus movement speed: 25/30/35/40 to 30/35/40/45 percent.
Shuriken Flip (3)
- Missile range: 7 to 7.5.
Evelynn
Hate Spike (1)
- Range: 5 to 6.5.
- AP ratio: 40 to 50 percent.
Amumu
Despair (2)
- Damage: 20/25/30/35 to 10/15/20/25.
Curse of the Sad Mummy
- Stun duration: 2 to 1.5/1.75/2.0.
Blitzcrank
Base stats
- Base mana: 345 to 300.
- Base mana regen: 15 to 9.
- Mana regen per level: 1.1 to 0.7.
Mana Shield (Passive)
- Cooldown: 50 to 80 seconds
Rocket Grab (1)
- Projectile width: 1.5 to 1.0.
- Damage: 80/140/200/260 to 60/120/180/240.
Overdrive (2)
- Self-slow duration: 1.0 to 1.5 seconds.
Lee Sin
Safeguard (2)
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12 to 15 seconds.
- Shield value: 80/160/240/320 to 60/120/180/240.
- Damage: 55/100/145/190 to 50/75/100/125.
- Physical and magic vamp: 40/60/80/100 to 35/50/65/80 percent.
Gragas
Base stats
- Health: 690 to 650.
Barrel Roll (1)
- AP ratio: 80 to 70 percent.
Drunken Rage (2)
- Cooldown: 4 to 4.5 seconds.
Explosive Cask (4)
- AP ratio: 80 to 70 percent.
Items
Anti-tank Items
Last Whisper
- Armor Penetration: 20 to 15 percent
Mortal Reminder
- Armor Penetration: 35 to 30 percent.
Active Items
Teleport Enchant
- Cost: 1000 to 800 gold.
Stasis Enchant
- Cost: 1000 to 800 gold
Quicksilver Enchant
- Cost: 500 to 800 gold.
Game Systems
Experience sharing
- Shared experience: 150 to 140 percent.
- XP gained from minions (in duo lanes): 75 to 70 percent.
Smite
- Smite will now reduce XP gained from killing minions by 20 percent in the first five minutes of the game.
Jungle Monsters
Baron Nashor
- Respawn time: 180 to 210 seconds.
Scuttle Crab
- Respawn time: 120 to 150 seconds..