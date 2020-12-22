Using Smite as a laner will no longer be a good choice.

After releasing patch 1.1 and opening its doors to players from Europe, Turkey, Russia and CIS, and the Middle East and North Africa, League of Legends: Wild Rift introduced a mid-patch update today.

In this patch, champions like Varus, Akali, and Evelyn are getting buffed. On the other hand, Jhin, Ezreal, Amumu, Blitzcrank, and Gragas have been nerfed. Riot is also introducing a major nerf to Smite for laners.

Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift’s 1.1 mid-patch update.

Champions

Jhin

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Starting attack speed: 0.75 to 0.66.

Attack speed growth per level: 2.2 to 3.2 percent.

Attack speed at level 15: 0.94 (unchanged).

Attack damage growth per level: 5.5 to 4.55.

Attack damage at level 15 without items: 196 to 177.

Captive Audience (3)

Slow: 45 to 30 percent

Curtain Call (4)

Cooldown: 80/70/60 to 95/80/65.

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Move speed: 325 to 330.

Blighted Quiver (2)

Cooldown: 30 to 25 seconds.

Buff duration: 4 to 6 seconds.

Damage: 3/3.5/4/4.5 percent of max health to 3.5/4/4.5/5 percent of max health.

Ezreal

Rising Spell Force (Passive)

Attack speed per stack: 12.5 to 10 percent.

Mystic Shot (1)

Damage: 20/55/90/125 to 20/50/80/110.

Arcane Shift (3)

Cooldown: 19/17/15/13 to 25/22/19/16.

Akali

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Armor: 30 to 35.

Assassin’s Park (Passive)

Bonus movement speed: 40 to 50 percent.

Twilight Shroud (2)

Cooldown: 20 to 18 seconds

Bonus movement speed: 25/30/35/40 to 30/35/40/45 percent.

Shuriken Flip (3)

Missile range: 7 to 7.5.

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Hate Spike (1)

Range: 5 to 6.5.

AP ratio: 40 to 50 percent.

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Despair (2)

Damage: 20/25/30/35 to 10/15/20/25.

Curse of the Sad Mummy

Stun duration: 2 to 1.5/1.75/2.0.

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base mana: 345 to 300.

Base mana regen: 15 to 9.

Mana regen per level: 1.1 to 0.7.

Mana Shield (Passive)

Cooldown: 50 to 80 seconds

Rocket Grab (1)

Projectile width: 1.5 to 1.0.

Damage: 80/140/200/260 to 60/120/180/240.

Overdrive (2)

Self-slow duration: 1.0 to 1.5 seconds.

Lee Sin

Image via Riot Games

Safeguard (2)

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12 to 15 seconds.

Shield value: 80/160/240/320 to 60/120/180/240.

Damage: 55/100/145/190 to 50/75/100/125.

Physical and magic vamp: 40/60/80/100 to 35/50/65/80 percent.

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Health: 690 to 650.

Barrel Roll (1)

AP ratio: 80 to 70 percent.

Drunken Rage (2)

Cooldown: 4 to 4.5 seconds.

Explosive Cask (4)

AP ratio: 80 to 70 percent.

Items

Anti-tank Items

Last Whisper

Armor Penetration: 20 to 15 percent

Mortal Reminder

Armor Penetration: 35 to 30 percent.

Active Items

Teleport Enchant

Cost: 1000 to 800 gold.

Stasis Enchant

Cost: 1000 to 800 gold

Quicksilver Enchant

Cost: 500 to 800 gold.

Game Systems

Experience sharing

Shared experience: 150 to 140 percent.

XP gained from minions (in duo lanes): 75 to 70 percent.

Smite

Smite will now reduce XP gained from killing minions by 20 percent in the first five minutes of the game.

Jungle Monsters

Baron Nashor

Respawn time: 180 to 210 seconds.

Scuttle Crab