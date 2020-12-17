The finalists of the PMGC will be decided this weekend.

The final week for the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero is currently underway. After two days of intense action in the weekdays’ play, the 16 teams that will compete in the final Super Weekend have been decided.

The Super Weekends are really crucial as their results will determine the 16 teams that will make it to the PMGC Finals in Jan. 2021. Here are the 16 teams that have qualified for Super Weekend four.

Related: Results for the Super Weekends of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship season zero

Nova XQF RRQ Athena Abrupt Slayers Four Angry Men Blue Bees Bigetron Red Aliens Konina Power Natus Vincere Futbolist Loops Esports Aerowolf Limax Z3US Esports Klas Digital Athletics Secret Jin Archer Gaming A1 Esports

The teams that will not be competing in Super Weekend four are:

Team Secret GODSENT The Unnamed Alpha7 Esports DRS Gaming Execute Elites United Team Power888 KPS

Related: Here are the regional rewards for Super Weekend 3 of the PMGC

The final Super Weekend will be played from Dec. 18 to 20. Five matches will be held each day for a total of 15 matches. Fans can catch the action on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. It will begin at 5am CT.

The PMGC is the biggest tournament in the history of PUBG Mobile esports. The top 24 teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool and title of world champions. The prize pool has been divided between the league stage and the finals. The league has a prize pool of $700,000 while the finals will have $1.3 million at stake.