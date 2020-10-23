Three teams will qualify for the Global Championship.

The PUBG Mobile EMEA League Finals are being played from Oct. 22 to 25. Sixteen teams from across the region are competing for a share of the $73,200 prize pool and three slots to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.

The teams will play five matches per day for a total of 20 matches. The top three teams from the overall standings will make it to the PMGC.

Here are the scores and standings for the EMEA League 2020 Finals:

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after five matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day one (Oct. 22)

Match five – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Vikendi

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent