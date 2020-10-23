The PUBG Mobile EMEA League Finals are being played from Oct. 22 to 25. Sixteen teams from across the region are competing for a share of the $73,200 prize pool and three slots to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.
The teams will play five matches per day for a total of 20 matches. The top three teams from the overall standings will make it to the PMGC.
Here are the scores and standings for the EMEA League 2020 Finals:
Overall Standings
Here are the overall standings after five matches.