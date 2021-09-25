The grand final for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand season four is taking place between Sept. 24 and 26. Sixteen teams will be locking horns for the title of champions and the three slots to the PMPL SEA Championship season four.

Besides this, one spot to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 is also up for grabs. The team with the most points across the third and fourth seasons of the league will qualify for the PMGC.

The teams will play five matches per day for a total of 15 matches. The PUBG Mobile Thailand YouTube and Facebook channels will broadcast the games live.

Here are the results for the PMPL Thailand season four finals. We are updating the scores live.

Overall Standings

These are the overall standings after five matches. A total of 15 matches will be played.

Scoreboard per match

Sept. 25 (Day one)

Match one: Erangel

Match two: Miramar

Match three: Erangel

Match four: Sanhok

Match five: Erangel