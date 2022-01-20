Here are the Pokémon UNITE version 1.4.1.2 patch notes

TiMi Studio didn’t waste any time releasing another update for Pokémon UNITE that might be the most detailed in the game’s history.

This patch added Trevenant as the game’s 30th playable Pokémon, pushed the new Pokémon UNITE Championship Series tournament mode live, and reworked several Pokémon with a balance update that should make a sizable impact in matches.

The changes were made in the All-Rounder category, with Dragonite and Tsareena receiving a handful of meaningful nerfs while Garchomp had its entire core moveset updated to make it more viable. Gengar and Decidueye also received some pretty big changes along with smaller, yet still impactful updates to Talonflame, Lucario, Charizard, and Machamp.

As always, the balance update is sizable, but the addition of a dedicated tournament mode that has multiple customization options for different types of events might be the most important element of this patch. And don’t forget there is new Holowear to browse in the shop too.

With all of that in mind, here are full version 1.4.1.2 patch notes for UNITE:

General

Added Trevenant

New items added to the shop

Added Pokémon UNITE Championship Series tournament mode

Balance adjustments

Dragonite Basic Attack range decreased Hyper Beam damage decreased Extreme Speed range increased and cooldown reduced Drago Impact general move downgrade

Tsareena Basic Attack speed increased Triple Axel effect on user weakened and damage reduced Stomp HP restoration increased Grassy Glide move downgrade and cooldown increased

Talonflame Fly move upgrade Fly damage reduced and cooldown increased Aerial Ace move upgrade

Lucario Meteor Mash damage decreased and effects on opposing Pokémon weakened Extreme Speed HP restoration decreased Close Combat move upgrade Power-up Punch general bug fixes

Charizard Basic Attack movement speed decrease weakened Flamethrower controls adjusted Fire Blast controls adjusted Seismic Slam range increased

Decidueye General stats increased Spirit Shackle general move upgrade Razor Leaf damage increased Leaf Storm area of effect increased and effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened Nock Nock controls adjusted

Machamp General stats increased Karate Chop damage increased Dynamic Punch range increased Submission controls adjusted

Gengar Hex damage decreased Hex learned at level five instead of seven Hex+ learned at level 11 instead of 13 Dream Eater learned at level five instead of seven Dream Eater+ learned at level 11 instead of 13 Sludge Bomb learned at level seven instead of five Sludge Bomb+ learned at level 13 instead of 11 Shadow Ball learned at level seven instead of five Shadow Ball+ learned at level 13 instead of 11

Zeraora Volt Absorb general bug fixes Wild Charge general bug fixes

Garchomp Dig effect changed Has the user burrow underground and move quickly in the designated direction, jumping out when it comes in contact with an opposing Pokémon or when it has traveled the maximum distance. This jump deals damage to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect and throws them. Using this move increases the user’s Defense and Sp. Def for a short time Dig+ effect changed Increases the length of time opposing Pokémon are thrown when the user jumps out from underground Earthquake effect changed Has the user jump high into the air and crash forcefully to the ground, dealing damage over time to opposing Pokémon in the area of effect and decreasing their movement speed for a short time Earthquake+ effect changed For a short time, further decreases the movement speed of opposing Pokémon that are in the move’s area of effect and especially close to the user Dragon Rush effect changed Has the user back up to create distance before diving to attack in the designated direction, shoving opposing Pokémon. The user can use Dragon Claw while creating distance at the beginning of this move to create a combo attack, which strengthens Dragon Claw’s effect that decreases the opposing Pokémon’s movement speed. The move reduces the damage the user receives while using it Dragon Rush+ effect changed The user becomes immune to hindrances while using this move Dragon Claw effect changed Has the user attack twice in front of itself using its claws. The first attack deals damage to opposing Pokémona nd then throws them. The second deals increased damage and decreases the movement speed of the opposing Pokémon for a short time



Items