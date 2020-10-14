Here are the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile beta 1.1 update

The update will introduce the Metro Royale game mode with two unique maps.

The patch notes for the PUBG Mobile beta 1.1 update were announced by the developer on its official beta version’s Discord server, YouTuber LuckyMan revealed earlier today.

A new game mode, a new item for the classic game mode, as well as a winter-themed event will be introduced to the game with this update. Everything should join the live servers after a period of testing that could take one to several weeks, depending on the success of the update and whether any technical difficulties arise.

Even if the patch notes revealed the main features and adjustments coming to the game, the developer kept many details a secret. The beta testers will discover all of the content by downloading the beta update when it’s available.

Here are the PUBG Mobile beta 1.1 patch notes:

New Metro Royale mode

New map: two unique maps…

New equipment: new Thermal Sight/Night Vision equipment and new Tikka Rifle.

New Challenges: introduction of Agile bandits, Special monsters and more…

Metro Royale Non-Battle System

New System, Mode Loadout: The players will be able to bring out the pre-configured equipment in the loadout into battle.

New System, Black Market: It is an exclusive Metro Royale Shop.

Classic Mode Themed Gameplay

Winter Festival: New Winter Castle Paradise

Players can visit the Winter Festival hut and more

Classic Mode: Additions & improvements

New item: Spike Trap

The players can throw or pick up melee weapons and put them back into the backpack, and more.

It’s unclear when exactly the update will hit the test servers. But since the patch notes were revealed, testers shouldn’t have to wait too long for it to become available.

Meanwhile, the live version of PUBG Mobile welcomed the explosive Payload 2.0 game mode one week ago, about one month before the end of the season.