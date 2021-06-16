A lot of summer-themed content is coming to the game.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s patch 2.3a is here.

It will bring several new skins, accessories, an event, balance changes, and more. Some changes are also being made to the outer tower gold and the jungle in this patch.

Here are the complete notes and updates for Wild Rift’s patch 2.3a.

New

Skins

Image via Riot Games

These will be released on June 16 at7:01pm CT.

Pool Party Fiora

Pool Party Lee Sin

Pool Party Leona

Pool Party Lulu

Pool Party Orianna

Pool Party Renekton

This will be released on June 23 at 7:01pm CT.

Galaxy Slayer Zed

Accessories

Image via Riot Games

Three new emotes and an icon are coming to Wild Rift. These will be released throughout the patch.

Emotes: I’m On Duty, Mullet Over, Too Cool For Pool

Icons: Sun’s Out Guns Out

Events

Pool Party

A summer-themed event is coming to Wild Rift on June 16 at 7:01pm CT.

Image via Riot Games

Champion Changes

Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Ahri was a little overpowered in the game. Thus, her base armor is being decreased to make her more vulnerable.

Base Stats

Base Armor: 35 → 30

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Evelynn has been stealing objectives with her ultimate. Riot has said that the ult should only be used on champions, not monsters.

(Ult) Last Caress

250 percent execute damage now only applies to champions

Janna

Image via Riot Games

Jenne’s Zephyr has been a main focus for players. Maxing this has been giving players an edge in battle. Hence, its base damage is being nerfed.

(2) Zephyr

Base Damage: 65/125/185/245 → 55/105/155/205

Katarina

Image via Riot Games

Riot has said that the champion’s win rate is really high . Thus, her passive is being nerfed. A change has also been made to Katarina’s ult.

(P) Voracity

AP Ratio: 0.58 – 1.0 based on level → 0.48 – 0.9 based on level

(Ult) Death Lotus

Now sets Katarina’s base movement speed to 125 when spinning instead of being treated as a slow that could be reduced by slow resistance

Leona

Image via Riot Games

Leona was a but underpowered and is getting a buff on her Zenith Blade.

(3) Zenith Blade

Range: 7.5 → 8

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

Wukong hasn’t been able to perform outside the jungle. Hence, his Crushing Blow has been adjusted to make it more viable to use on the lane.

(1) Crushing Blow

Healing when hitting minions: 50 → 80 percent

Xin Zhao

Image via Riot Games

The champion has been underperforming since his rework to match League on PC. Thus, Xin Zhao’s Seneschal of Demacia is being buffed. Riot has said that it is keeping a “close eye” on his progress.

Base Stats

Magic Resist: 30 → 38

Health Gained per Level-Up: 105 → 115

Health at Level 15: 2120 → 2260

Gameplay Changes

Items

Riot said that Bami’s Cinder and Sunfire Aegis is making tank junglers and tanky lane builds far too overpowered. Hence, their damage is being decreased againt non-champions.

Bami’s Cinder

Minion and monster damage modification: 50 → 25 percent

Sunfire Aegis

Minion and monster damage modification: 50 → 25 percent

Winter’s Approach

Winter’s Approach isn’t being used as much. Thus, the rate it stacks mana is being increased to have it come online a bit quicker.

Mana Charge

Mana granted: 8 → 12

Summoner Spells

Ignite

Ignite range is being increased to help longer-ranged champions use it better.

Cast Range: 5.5 → 6

Smite

Riot is increasing mana regen to help level the playing field between resourceless junglers and mana-hungry junglers. The company has said that it will be keeping a close eye on this “significant change.”

[NEW] Passive: Restores 4 mana per second while in jungle or river

System

Outer Tower Gold

Riot wants players to benefit by winning in their lane instead of depending on global gold. Hence, the global gold is being decreased while the gold earned per plate is being increased.

Gold per plate: 100g → 150g

Global gold on destruction: 150g → 100g

JUNGLE

Some camps were being ignored as the time it takes to do them didn’t outweigh the benefits of roaming. Riot is adjusting these camps to make it less of a trap to spend time clearing them.

Gromp

Health: 2500 → 2200

Krugs

Ancient Krug Health: 1600 → 1200

Krug Health: 600 → 500

Bug Fixes

A bug regarding champion points has been fixed. Now, when players reach their champion points limit for their rank, they will neither lose nor gain points after winning a game.

Free-to-play champion rotation

June 17 to 23: Alistar, Diana, Draven, Ezreal, Irelia, Orianna, Rammus, Riven, Soraka, Xin Zhao.

June 24 to 30: Braum, Corki, Darius, Evelynn, Katarina, Kha’Zix, Leona, Malphite, Seraphine, Xayah.