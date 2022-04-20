Riot has released Patch 3.1b in League of Legends: Wild Rift. This will be the final ‘3.1’ patch before 3.2 is scheduled to release on May 12. Patch 3.1b marks the return of the Elemental Rift, with a few changes. Two new skins, accessories, and an event are also coming to the popular handheld MOBA title.
Here is everything you need to know about Wild Rift’s patch 3.1b.
New Mode: Elemental Rift
The Elemental Rift is making a return to Wild Rift in this patch. It will be available from April 28 at 7:01pm CT to May 4 at 7:01pm CT. Riot is currently testing the new mode and the present version may be different to what players will receive in Patch 3.2. Here are a few changes to this mode:
- After the first Dragon is slain, the terrain will change. This will give players unique gameplay opportunities early into a game.
- The team who slays two Dragons, will be granted one of the powerful souls.
New Skins
These will be released on April 27 at 7:01pm CT:
- Marauder Brand
- Marauder Graves
New Accessories
- Icons: Captain of the Fluft
- Emotes: Why?; What’d You Say?
These will be released throughout the patch.
New Event: Join the Fluft!
- Join the Fluft! (Bilgewater) event will begin on April 28 at 7:01pm CT.
Champion Changes
Blitzcrank
Base Stats
- Armor: 50
- Armor per level: 5.1
- Total armor at level 15: 122
Darius
Base Stats
- Attack Speed per level: 2.2 to 1.2 percent
- Attack Speed at level 15: 41 to 27 percent
Fiora
(P) Duelist’s Dance
- Vital base damage: 2.5 to three percent
- AD Ratio: 4.5 percent per 100 bonus AD to 5.5 percent per 100 bonus AD
(1) Lunge
- Dash range: 4 to 3.5
- Search range: 3.5 to three
Jhin
(P) Whisper
- Fourth shot missing health damage to monsters: Un-capped to Maximum of 1000 damage
Kai’Sa
(3) Supercharge
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13 to 16/14/12/10 seconds
Lucian
(1) Piercing Light
- Cooldown: 9/8/7/6 to 8/7/6/5 seconds
Master Yi
(1) Alpha Strike
- Base damage: 25/70/115/160 to 30/70/110/150
- AD Ratio: 100 percent attack damage to 60 percent attack damage
Olaf
(3) Reckless Swing
- Health cost: 21/39/57/75 + 15 percent AD to 18/36/54/72 + 15 percent AD
Rakan
Base Stats
- Mana per level: 41 to 57
- Mana at level 15: 1009 to 1233
Sett
(P) Pit Grit
- Regeneration: 0.5/0.9/1.4/2 to 0.25/0.5/1/2
(1) Knuckle Down
- Base damage: 10/25/40/55 to 5/20/35/50
Yuumi
(P) Bop ‘n’ Block
- Shield: 60 + (22 × lvl) + 30 percent AP to 60 + (25 × lvl) + 35 percent AP
- Mana restore: 20 + (5 × lvl) + 12 percent max mana to 20 + (5 × lvl) + 15 percent max mana
(1) Prowling Projectile
- Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 to 9/8/7/6/5 seconds
- Mana: 70 to 50
Gameplay Changes
Items
Banshee’s Veil
- Stats
- Ability Power: 70 to 75
- Ability Haste: 10 to 15
Hextech Megadrive
- Stats
- Total cost: 2700g to 2550g
- Combine cost: 650g to 500g
Jaurim’s Fist
- Combine Path
- Ruby Crystal + 700g to Longsword + 700g
- Stats and total price are unchanged.
Mortal Reminder
- Stats
- Attack Damage: 40 to 45
Trinity Force
- Stats
- Attack Damage: 20 to 25
- Health: 200 to 250
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
- Stats
- Armor penetration: 12 to 15
- Ability Haste: 10 to 15
Jungle
Rift Scuttler
- Experience granted: 2000 to 1200
Free-to-play Champion Rotation
- April 21 to 27: Darius, Katarina, Morgana, Olaf, Soraka, Twisted Fate, Vayne,
- Wukong, Xayah, and Xin Zhao.
- Apr 28 to May 5: Akali, Corki, Gragas, Irelia, Nami, Shyvana, Teemo, Thresh, Varus, and Zed.