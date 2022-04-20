Riot has released Patch 3.1b in League of Legends: Wild Rift. This will be the final ‘3.1’ patch before 3.2 is scheduled to release on May 12. Patch 3.1b marks the return of the Elemental Rift, with a few changes. Two new skins, accessories, and an event are also coming to the popular handheld MOBA title.

Here is everything you need to know about Wild Rift’s patch 3.1b.

New Mode: Elemental Rift

The Elemental Rift is making a return to Wild Rift in this patch. It will be available from April 28 at 7:01pm CT to May 4 at 7:01pm CT. Riot is currently testing the new mode and the present version may be different to what players will receive in Patch 3.2. Here are a few changes to this mode:

After the first Dragon is slain, the terrain will change. This will give players unique gameplay opportunities early into a game.

The team who slays two Dragons, will be granted one of the powerful souls.

New Skins

These will be released on April 27 at 7:01pm CT:

Marauder Brand

Marauder Graves

New Accessories

Icons: Captain of the Fluft

Emotes: Why?; What’d You Say?

These will be released throughout the patch.

New Event: Join the Fluft!

Join the Fluft! (Bilgewater) event will begin on April 28 at 7:01pm CT.

Champion Changes

Blitzcrank

Base Stats

Armor: 50

Armor per level: 5.1

Total armor at level 15: 122

Darius

Base Stats

Attack Speed per level: 2.2 to 1.2 percent

Attack Speed at level 15: 41 to 27 percent

Fiora

(P) Duelist’s Dance

Vital base damage: 2.5 to three percent

AD Ratio: 4.5 percent per 100 bonus AD to 5.5 percent per 100 bonus AD

(1) Lunge

Dash range: 4 to 3.5

Search range: 3.5 to three

Jhin

(P) Whisper

Fourth shot missing health damage to monsters: Un-capped to Maximum of 1000 damage

Kai’Sa

(3) Supercharge

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13 to 16/14/12/10 seconds

Lucian

(1) Piercing Light

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6 to 8/7/6/5 seconds

Master Yi

(1) Alpha Strike

Base damage: 25/70/115/160 to 30/70/110/150

AD Ratio: 100 percent attack damage to 60 percent attack damage

Olaf

(3) Reckless Swing

Health cost: 21/39/57/75 + 15 percent AD to 18/36/54/72 + 15 percent AD

Rakan

Base Stats

Mana per level: 41 to 57

Mana at level 15: 1009 to 1233

Sett

(P) Pit Grit

Regeneration: 0.5/0.9/1.4/2 to 0.25/0.5/1/2

(1) Knuckle Down

Base damage: 10/25/40/55 to 5/20/35/50

Yuumi

(P) Bop ‘n’ Block

Shield: 60 + (22 × lvl) + 30 percent AP to 60 + (25 × lvl) + 35 percent AP

Mana restore: 20 + (5 × lvl) + 12 percent max mana to 20 + (5 × lvl) + 15 percent max mana

(1) Prowling Projectile

Cooldown: 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 to 9/8/7/6/5 seconds

Mana: 70 to 50

Gameplay Changes

Items

Banshee’s Veil

Stats Ability Power: 70 to 75 Ability Haste: 10 to 15



Hextech Megadrive

Stats Total cost: 2700g to 2550g Combine cost: 650g to 500g



Jaurim’s Fist

Combine Path Ruby Crystal + 700g to Longsword + 700g

Stats and total price are unchanged.

Mortal Reminder

Stats Attack Damage: 40 to 45



Trinity Force

Stats

Attack Damage: 20 to 25

Health: 200 to 250

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Stats

Armor penetration: 12 to 15

Ability Haste: 10 to 15

Jungle

Rift Scuttler

Experience granted: 2000 to 1200

Free-to-play Champion Rotation