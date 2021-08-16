Here are the groups for the PMPL MY/SG season 4

The 20 teams have been split into five groups of four teams each for the league stage.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MY/SG (Malaysia and Singapore) season four will kick off with its league stage on Aug. 24. Twenty teams from across the two countries will be competing for a share of the prize pool and slots to the country finals.

The league stage will happen across three weeks from Aug. 24 to Sept. 12. The 20 teams have been divided into five groups of four teams each. The groups are as follows:

Group A

Evos VIP

4Rivals

Axis Redone

Team Bosskurr

Group B

Wulf Arov

Team Secret

YSX Esport

TheFarang Lejund

Group C

RSG

Al Iklhas R2K

Team SMG

NSP Astra

Group D

Anti Circle

HomeBois

Team Whales

Tabah NSEA

Group E

Geek Fam

Team SMG

Yoodo Alliance

VX Fanx

Each week of the league stage will consist of weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday) and the Super Weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.) The five groups will compete in a round-robin, with four groups competing at a time, during the weekdays. The top 16 teams of the weekdays will make it to the Super Weekend of that week.

After all three weeks, the best 16 teams from the Super Weekend standings will advance to the grand finals from Sept. 24 to 26. The PMPL MY/SG season four has a total prize pool of $150,000.

The team with the most points from the league stage and finals of the upcoming season four and the third season, taking place earlier this year, will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. The top teams will also advance to the SEA Championship.