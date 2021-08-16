Here are the groups for the PMPL MY/SG season 4

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MY/SG (Malaysia and Singapore) season four will kick off with its league stage on Aug. 24. Twenty teams from across the two countries will be competing for a share of the prize pool and slots to the country finals.
The league stage will happen across three weeks from Aug. 24 to Sept. 12. The 20 teams have been divided into five groups of four teams each. The groups are as follows:
Group A
- Evos VIP
- 4Rivals
- Axis Redone
- Team Bosskurr
Group B
- Wulf Arov
- Team Secret
- YSX Esport
- TheFarang Lejund
Group C
- RSG
- Al Iklhas R2K
- Team SMG
- NSP Astra
Group D
- Anti Circle
- HomeBois
- Team Whales
- Tabah NSEA
Group E
- Geek Fam
- Team SMG
- Yoodo Alliance
- VX Fanx
Each week of the league stage will consist of weekdays (Tuesday and Wednesday) and the Super Weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.) The five groups will compete in a round-robin, with four groups competing at a time, during the weekdays. The top 16 teams of the weekdays will make it to the Super Weekend of that week.
After all three weeks, the best 16 teams from the Super Weekend standings will advance to the grand finals from Sept. 24 to 26. The PMPL MY/SG season four has a total prize pool of $150,000.
The team with the most points from the league stage and finals of the upcoming season four and the third season, taking place earlier this year, will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021. The top teams will also advance to the SEA Championship.