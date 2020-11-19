Here are the groups for the PMGC season zero

The 24 teams will be divided into three groups of eight teams each.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero will kick off on Nov. 24 with its league stage. It will feature 24 teams from around the world competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool.

The league stage will go on until Dec. 20 with the top teams qualifying for the PMGC finals in early 2021. The league stage’s format will be identical to the one followed during the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) earlier this year.

Related: UAE-based team Elites United secures invite to PMGC season zero

The 24 teams will compete on two days of weekdays’ play with the best 16 teams qualifying for the Super Weekend. The Super Weekend grants championship points based on which the teams in the finals will be decided. This will be followed across all four weeks of the league stage.

For the weekdays’ play, which will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday of each week, the 24 teams have been divided into three groups of eight teams each. At a time, two groups will play together. Here are the groups.

Group A

Aerowolf Limax

Power888 KPS

Loops Esports

DRS Gaming

GODSENT

Nova-XQF

Archer Gaming

Blue Bees

Group B

Secret Jin

Abrupt Slayers

The Unnamed

Klas Digital Athletics

Four Angry Men

Z3US Esports

A7 Esports

Konina Power

Group C

RRQ Athena

Execute

Natus Vincere

Bigetron RA

Futbolist

Team Secret

A1 Esports

Elites United Team

The PMGC season zero will begin on Nov. 24 at 5am CT. Fans can tune into the competition on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.