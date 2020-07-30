Here are the 16 teams that have qualified for the PMWL West’s final Super Weekend

With the weekdays play ending today, the 16 teams in the last Super Weekend for the league stage of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West have been locked in.

Two teams ended their run in the PMWL today after failing to qualify for the Super Weekend. SWAT69, which placed last, is at 17th place in the overall standings for the Super Weekends, meaning they will not be able to make it to the PMWL Finals on Aug. 6 to 9.

Related: Here are the scores and standings for week 3 of the PMWL West league play

The other team is KHK Esports, who had a devastating run in the league. They failed to qualify for a single Super Weekend, the sole Western team unable to do so. With a 19th-place finish in this weekdays’ play, the team has been disqualified from the competition.

This will be the first Super Weekend for Headquarters and Frag Machines. Both teams will have to accumulate a lot of points in the 15 matches of the Super Weekend to have a shot at making it to the Finals.

The biggest surprise today was Cloud9’s standings. The team wasn’t able to perform as they have in the past weeks, and finished in 18th position, failing to make it to the Super Weekend.

Currently, Cloud9 sits in the first place of the Super Weekend standings and will move down after this weekend. While a spot in the finals is guaranteed for them, the team will be disappointed with their showing today.

Here are the 16 teams that have qualified for the final Super Weekend.

Futbolist

Nova Esports

Team Queso

UDR Killers

Loops Esports

Pittsburgh Knights

B4 Esports

Team Umbra

Yalla Esports

Headquarters

Wildcard Gaming

Konina Power

Dream Eaters

Tempo Storm

Frag Machines

Team Unique

The final Super Weekend will be held from July 31 to Aug. 2 with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals of the $425,000 PMWL West.