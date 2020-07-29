Here are the 16 teams that have qualified for the PMWL East’s final Super Weekend

Two teams have already bowed out of the league.

The 16 teams that will be participating in the final Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League East have been locked in. The rankings of the Super Weekend will determine the 16 teams that will compete in the PMWL finals from Aug. 6 to 9.

With the weekday play concluding today, two teams have ended their run in the PMWL East season zero. FreeStyle and No Chance Team placed 17th and 18th, respectively, failing to qualify for the last crucial Super Weekend.

In the overall standings for the Super Weekend, these teams are in 17th and 18th as well. Thus, they have no chance of making it to the finals.

This will be the first Super Weekend that Nova Godlike and Morph Team have qualified for. The two teams will have to put up an amazing performance to have a chance at making it to the finals.

Related: Here are the scores and standings for week 3 of the PMWL East league play

Here are the 16 teams that will compete in the week three Super Weekend for the league stage of the PMWL East:

Bigetron Red Aliens

King of Gamers Club

Morph Team

U Level Up Esports

TSM-Entity

GXR Celtz

Team Secret

Orange Rock Esports

BOX Gaming

RRQ Athena

Team IND

Megastars

Yoodo Gank

T1

Valdus The Murder

Nova Godlike

While the bottom-ranked teams will be competing for a shot at making it to the finals, the top teams will be looking to get the most of the $135,000 league stage prize pool. The winners of the league stage will pocket $50,000.

The final Super Weekend will be held from July 31 to Aug. 2. The matches will begin at 7am CT.