Here are the 16 qualified teams for the second Super Weekend of PMWL West season zero

Cloud9 won the weekday play of the second week of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West season zero today to become the top seed heading into the Super Weekend. The top 16 teams from the weekday play have made it to the Super Weekend of the PMWL league stage.
The Super Weekend will be played from July 24 to 26. The ongoing league stage has three weeks of competition until Aug. 2.
Weekday play features 20 teams that are divided into five groups of four squads each. The groups compete in a round-robin format on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide the 16 teams that will play in the Super Weekend.
The rankings for the weekday play get reset every week. The Super Weekend standings, on the other hand, will determine the 16 teams that will compete in the PMWL finals on Aug. 6 to 9.
Here are the 16 teams that will compete in the week two Super Weekend:
- Cloud9
- Futbolist
- Tempo Storm
- DreamEaters
- B4 Esports
- Loops Esports
- Team Queso
- KoninaPower
- Yalla Esports
- Pittsburgh Knights
- Wildcard Gaming
- Nova Esports
- Alpha Legends
- Team Umbra
- Team Unique
- Swat69
Cloud9 are in the lead after the first Super Weekend. They have a comfortable lead of 30 points ahead of second-place Futbolist.
The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero is being played online due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament features a total prize pool of $850,000, the most in the history of PUBG Mobile esports. This has been divided equally between the Western and Eastern divisions of the World League.