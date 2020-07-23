Here are the 16 qualified teams for the second Super Weekend of PMWL West season zero

The top teams from the Super Weekend will compete in the finals of the $425,000 league.

Cloud9 won the weekday play of the second week of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West season zero today to become the top seed heading into the Super Weekend. The top 16 teams from the weekday play have made it to the Super Weekend of the PMWL league stage.

The Super Weekend will be played from July 24 to 26. The ongoing league stage has three weeks of competition until Aug. 2.

Weekday play features 20 teams that are divided into five groups of four squads each. The groups compete in a round-robin format on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide the 16 teams that will play in the Super Weekend.

The rankings for the weekday play get reset every week. The Super Weekend standings, on the other hand, will determine the 16 teams that will compete in the PMWL finals on Aug. 6 to 9.

Here are the 16 teams that will compete in the week two Super Weekend:

Cloud9

Futbolist

Tempo Storm

DreamEaters

B4 Esports

Loops Esports

Team Queso

KoninaPower

Yalla Esports

Pittsburgh Knights

Wildcard Gaming

Nova Esports

Alpha Legends

Team Umbra

Team Unique

Swat69

Cloud9 are in the lead after the first Super Weekend. They have a comfortable lead of 30 points ahead of second-place Futbolist.

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero is being played online due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament features a total prize pool of $850,000, the most in the history of PUBG Mobile esports. This has been divided equally between the Western and Eastern divisions of the World League.