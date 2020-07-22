Here are the 16 qualified teams for the second Super Weekend of PMWL East season zero

The second Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East season zero will be played from July 24 to 26. The top 16 teams from the weekday play will compete in it.
The league stage of the PMWL is underway and features three weeks of competition. It’s been divided into weekday play and the Super Weekend.
While the rankings of the weekday play are reset every week, the Super Weekend’s standings will determine the 16 teams that play in the finals next month.
RRQ Athena, the 2018 world champions, currently lead the rankings table after the first Super Weekend. Bigetron Red Aliens, the reigning world champions, are in second place.
The second weekday play ended today and finalized the 16 teams that will play this weekend. Bigetron came in first and will look to carry their momentum into the weekend to overtake RRQ in the standings.
Here are 16 teams that will play in the week two Super Weekend:
- Bigetron Red Aliens
- Team Secret
- Valdus The Murder
- RRQ Athena
- Megastars
- FreeStyle
- BOX Gaming
- GXR Celtz
- U Level Up Esports
- TSM-Entity
- Reject. Scarlet
- Orange Rock Esports
- Team IND
- King of Gamers Club
- Synerge
- T1
One of the most surprising results of the weekday play was that Yoodo Gank failed to qualify. The team racked up three consecutive chicken dinners in the last Super Weekend and sit in fourth place in the overall rankings. They’ll be looking to work on their mistakes ahead of the final week, which starts on July 28.
The PMWL has a total prize pool of $850,000 split evenly between the East and West regions. After three weeks of league play, 16 teams will compete in the finals from Aug. 6 to 9, where the winner will earn $100,000.