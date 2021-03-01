Here are all the teams competing in PMPL South Asia season 3

Twenty teams will be competing in the league.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2021 Spring Split wrapped up yesterday for Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the South Asia Wildcard. The top teams have advanced to the Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season three.

The PMPL South Asia will feature 20 teams from the region battling for a share of the prize pool and title of champions. Tencent hasn’t revealed any details of the Pro League yet. It’ll be held around April, though, according to the 2021 esports roadmap.

Nine teams have been directly invited to the PMPL South Asia based on their performance last season. The remaining teams have been decided through the regional PMCOs.

Invited teams

Deadeyes Guys

Trained To Kill

A1 Esports

DRS Gaming

7Sea Esports

Venom Legends

Abrupt Slayers

FutureStation Esports

ZEUS Esports

PMCO Pakistan

The top three teams have qualified. These are:

F4 Esports

STALWARTxFLEX

R3D Esports

PMCO Bangladesh

The top three teams have qualified. These are:

XB Blood Legion

Inertia Esports

A1 Esports 1952

PMCO Nepal

The top three teams have qualified. These are:

Carnage Esports

PN Crew

GRxHighVoltage

PMCO South Asia Wildcard

The top two teams have qualified. These are: