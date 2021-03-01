Here are all the teams competing in PMPL South Asia season 3

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2021 Spring Split wrapped up yesterday for Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the South Asia Wildcard. The top teams have advanced to the Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season three.
The PMPL South Asia will feature 20 teams from the region battling for a share of the prize pool and title of champions. Tencent hasn’t revealed any details of the Pro League yet. It’ll be held around April, though, according to the 2021 esports roadmap.
Nine teams have been directly invited to the PMPL South Asia based on their performance last season. The remaining teams have been decided through the regional PMCOs.
Invited teams
- Deadeyes Guys
- Trained To Kill
- A1 Esports
- DRS Gaming
- 7Sea Esports
- Venom Legends
- Abrupt Slayers
- FutureStation Esports
- ZEUS Esports
PMCO Pakistan
The top three teams have qualified. These are:
- F4 Esports
- STALWARTxFLEX
- R3D Esports
PMCO Bangladesh
The top three teams have qualified. These are:
- XB Blood Legion
- Inertia Esports
- A1 Esports 1952
PMCO Nepal
The top three teams have qualified. These are:
- Carnage Esports
- PN Crew
- GRxHighVoltage
PMCO South Asia Wildcard
The top two teams have qualified. These are:
- Seal Esport
- Seal Nine