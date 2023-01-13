For many years, Riot Games was known for one singular title on the market with the company’s golden child, League of Legends. It might have been only one game at the time, but since its creation in 2009, it has blossomed into one of the most popular video games in the world with millions of players and fans.

After a decade of dominance in the MOBA space, however, Riot finally decided to diversify its portfolio and branch out into new ventures and video games. At the company’s 10-year anniversary celebration, developers revealed a whole plethora of different games in different genres that stunned and excited supporters for the future.

Since then, Riot has dropped multiple different games, including its strategic card game Legends of Runeterra, a mobile version of League called Wild Rift, and the uber-popular first-person shooter VALORANT. These various games have been very successful so far, but there are plenty of titles left behind the scenes that have yet to see the light of day.

Here are all of Riot Games’ upcoming new titles.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

In a recent leak, fans have discovered a new Riot Forge game being developed called The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. The game will supposedly feature Sylas as the main playable character as he tries to “save Demacia.”

In Runeterran lore, the Unshackled was once a young member of Demacia’s Mageseekers, a brutal group tasked to find and contain any magic users hidden within the kingdom.

After discovering his own magical affinity, Sylas rebelled against Demacia, but his actions led to his imprisonment over many years. Eventually, he made a connection with Lux before using her powers to free himself, causing the start of an uprising that led to a war between the oppressive rule of Demacia and the mages of the land.

Untitled League of Legends-based MMO

Ever since its massive reveal, fans have been clamoring for more information about Riot’s League-based MMO. Not much information is known about the title so far, but the developer team has quickly grown with the company looking for more people to help out on its official website.

League already has in-depth lore in place for the game, thanks to the years of comics, short stories, maps, videos, and other aspects that have fleshed out the world of Runeterra over the past decade. It isn’t known if the game will be subscription-based, but the game’s EP Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street has been very vocal about keeping “pay-to-win” elements away from the game throughout its development.

Project L: Riot’s League-based fighting game

The hype has continued to grow around Riot’s upcoming fighting game after the developers released more gameplay footage to the public last year. With a tag-based, two-fighter system, game director Shaun “Unconkable” Rivera has emphasized that “quick, fluid movement” will be a huge focus for the team since they want to give players plenty of opportunities to express their playstyles.

With characters like Jinx, Ekko, Illaoi, Darius, and Ahri all being shown off in various gameplay demos, it’s clear that there will be a champion for any playstyle in Project L. The battle system will also be easy for new players to learn, while still providing rewarding moments for those looking to perfect their craft and hone their skills.