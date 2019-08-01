Here are all Fortnite Rumble Royale Normal and Prestige challenges

Fortnite’s season X turned the Battle Pass and challenges upside down.

Players will no longer have weekly challenges split into weeks. Now they instead have them categorized according to what they need to do or what game mode they have to play. For instance, there’s an entire category for Team Rumble challenges, and players can only complete them in this mode.

These are called the Rumble Royale missions. Every time players complete one of the objectives, they unlock the next one in the list. Once they finish the first set of seven missions, they unlock an additional set of seven other missions called Prestige, which gives them more XP points and a new character skin upon completion.

Here are all the Rumble Royale missions. They are courtesy of dataminer HYPEX, who found all of them hidden in the game files. We will update this story as we confirm they are real.

Normal

By completing all seven Normal Rumble Royale challenges, you’ll be rewarded with 50 Battle Stars and 5,000 XP total that you’ll unlock progressively. An exclusive pickaxe is the prize for completing all of them.

Play matches of Team Rumble with at least one elimination (5)

Win a match of Team Rumble (3)

Assist teammates with eliminations in Team Rumble (20)

Build structures with the X-Lord outfit in Team Rumble (200)

Damage opponents in a single match of Team Rumble (500)

Eliminate opponents less than 5m away in Team Rumble (5)

Search Supply Drops in Team Rumble (5)

Prestige

Completing all Prestige challenges will give you another 5,000 XP and a whole set of cosmetic items for the Rust Lord.