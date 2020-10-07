Head of Xbox says xCloud on “long list of cool things” for console and PC

Phil Spencer, the head of the Xbox brand and executive vice president of Microsoft Gaming, confirmed last night that the xCloud team wants to bring the service to both consoles and PCs but said there were higher priority tasks to focus on.

“It’s in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on,” Spencer said. “We want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it’s a good gamepass feature.”

Yes, we want to do this. It's in the long list of cool things the xCloud team is working on, just a bit further down the list. But we want console and PC players to be able to browse as easily as mobile players, it's a good gamepass feature. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 7, 2020

The xCloud service allows users to stream games directly to their devices using an internet connection. Since the games are streamed and hosted via Microsoft’s own servers, consumers don’t have to download the full games.

Right now, users need to have a compatible Bluetooth controller to access xCloud. Touch controls have already been demoed and will likely be available in the future.

This also circumvents the need for high-end hardware and can allow for full-fledged console games to be played without an Xbox One. The service is included within the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

The xCloud service is currently only available on Android phones and tablets. Internal tests for PCs began earlier this year. The service has been temporarily halted for iOS due to Apple’s app store guidelines, instead replaced by a remote play app.