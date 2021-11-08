Halloween Festival will be leaving Pokémon UNITE on Nov. 10

Pokémon UNITE‘s ranked season one drew to a close today, marking the introduction of a new battle pass, ranked season, and some timers placed on recently added seasonal content.

Late last month, Pokémon UNITE celebrated Halloween by hosting a festival that saw the introduction of new holowear, players cosmetics, challenges, and even a new playable Pokémon, Greedent.

While Greedent is here to stay, the rest of the Halloween-exclusive content will no longer be available come Nov. 10.

The latest update placed three-day timers on all seasonal content. including the highly sought-after Bandit Style Lucario holowear. When it was added to the game, fans spoke out against its hefty $40 price tag, but you should act fast if you’re looking to add this cosmetic to your collection.

Along with the holowear, player cosmetics that will soon be unavailable include the Pikachu Mask, Pointed Hat, and Candy Bag. If you have yet to earn these now is your chance before they are gone.

It isn’t clear how seasonal content will be redistributed in UNITE yet. The Halloween event was the first seasonal event in the game since the title’s release on the Switch in July, and later on mobile.

The Halloween game mode “Halloween Night” will also be leaving the game on Nov. 10. This mode was a new take on standard play, allowing players to immobilize one another with pumpkins.

Act fast if you want one last taste of the spooky season before it’s gone for good.