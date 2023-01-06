GTA V was a top-selling game once again despite launching nine years ago

The only thing that will slow it down is a sequel.

GTA V keeps selling like hotcakes despite being released nine years ago in Sep. 2013. It sold more than 170 million copies in that time, and its momentum hasn’t slowed down.

According to an annual report from GamesIndustry.biz, it was the fifth best-selling title in 2022 in the U.K. based on a combination of digital and physical sales, although most were digital.

The only four games that sold more copies in the year were Elden Ring, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and FIFA 23—the latter of which sold the most.

It’s an impressive feat considering it’s the only game on the list that’s almost a decade old, and once again proves that while anticipation for its long-awaited sequel is at an all-time high, it’s still a gold mine for Rockstar Games.

Not only has its online mode been regularly updated with new content and heists throughout the years, but the fact it’s one of the most-watched games on Twitch and YouTube likely plays a part.

In 2022, it accrued almost 1.5 billion hours watched on Twitch alone, with a peak of 727,079 viewers and an average of 1​66,810 viewers. The GTA RP NoPixel server—a popular destination for streamers—is a big reason for that.

GTA 6’s release date hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s expected to drop sometime in 2024. When that happens, GTA V’s sales numbers will likely drop, but it will still sell millions of copies in that time if the current trajectory continues—potentially hitting the 200 million mark.

It’s already the second-best-selling video game of all time, sitting only behind Minecraft, which has sold a whopping 238,000,000 copies since releasing in 2011, but it continues to close the gap each month.