Gromp, Summoner’s Rift revealed as MTG cards in League crossover

Two sets of Arcane-inspired MTG cards are available now for pre-order.

The final two cards in the crossover promotion between League of Legends and Magic: The Gathering were revealed earlier today in a report from IGN. Gromp and Summoner’s Rift from League will be joining Magic as a creature and land card, respectively.

While Wizards of the Coast originally unveiled seven cards and five basic lands inspired by Arcane and featuring artwork from the Netflix show, these two final card reveals are based directly off League of Legends. They are the first of their kind in the promotion to not be based off of Arcane directly.

The Magic Secret Lair x Arcane promotional cards are available for pre-order until Dec. 23. The seven Arcane-inspired cards, as well as the five basic lands based off of locations from the show are purchasable separately from Wizards of the Coast.

Foil and non-foil versions of the cards are both available for pre-order, with the standard cards costing $29.99 and the foiled versions costing $39.99.

The crossover cards between League and Magic are scheduled to be released on April 22, 2022, according to the official Secret Lair website.