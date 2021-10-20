Greedent and the Halloween Festival event are live in Pokémon UNITE

The Halloween Festival event is now live in Pokémon UNITE, bringing new Holowear, a balance patch, and the Squirrel Pokémon Greedent to the game as a playable character.

This event will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 7, with the new Halloween Night in Mer Stadium limited-time game mode letting players replace their Battle Items with pumpkins. Those pumpkins can be stuck to your opponents for a fun trick during the battle.

As part of the Halloween Festival, players can earn pumpkins and exchange them to collect event-specific rewards.

However, players do have a limit to the number of pumpkins that can be earned during the event, which means they won’t be able to redeem every reward offered. You should prioritize the items you want and hope that TiMi Studio adds the others to the shop at a later date, hopefully before the same event next year.

One of those prizes you can earn is a Unite License for Greedent, the new playable Pokémon. The Normal-type is a Melee Defender that uses multiple tricks to outwit enemies with its Berries.

This event will be the game’s biggest update since the mobile version of UNITE launched last month, with new items, options, a balance patch, and the introduction of the Normal-type Greedent as a playable Pokémon.

You will have until Nov. 7 to play UNITE and earn as many rewards as possible before a majority of the items are likely to be removed from the game until an unknown date.