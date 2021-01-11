Grammy-nominated artist Madeon to headline wwFEST: VALORANT

Viewers will have the option to watch the event through the eyes of the game's agents.

Grammy-nominated musician Madeon will be the headliner of wwFest: VALORANT, an experimental music and art festival. The event will go live on Friday, Jan. 15.

The festival will also include musical performances from ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, Ookay (live set), and Whipped Cream, plus dance performances, contemporary street artists, and fan-made designs inspired by VALORANT.

Madeon is a French musician, DJ, record producer, singer, and songwriter. He first made a name for himself through his song Pop Culture, where he performed a mashup of 39 different popular songs in real time. Both Madeon’s debut album, Adventure, and his second album, Good Faith, reached No. 1 on the U.S. Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Good Faith was also nominated for a 2021 Best Electronic Album Grammy Award.

Street artists Thomas Turner and Killamari will be painting live while house DJ Skyler Madison spins an Amazon Music curated playlist inspired by VALORANT. The wwFest dance troupe will fuse fashion and performance art inspired by the game’s style and culture. Fans can enjoy the wwFest official dance choreography playlist ahead of the festival on Amazon Music.

The wwFest: VALORANT will be presented by Crown Channel and Riot Games. It will feature drone technology with unique drone feeds, each representing a different VALORANT agent, and will allow viewers to create their own immersive festival experience. Live musical performances and active art installations will be filmed from the perspective of the game's agents, such as Raze, Reyna, Phoenix, Killjoy, and Jett.

Fans can submit VALORANT-inspired art, cosplay, or photos using the wwFest Instagram lens with the #wwFestArt hashtag on Twitter or Instagram. The images will form a mosaic revealing the mystery sixth agent host on stage during wwFest.

You can watch the main feed with highlights of wwFest: VALORANT live on Crown's Twitch channel. The main feed will spotlight the most exciting and beautiful moments throughout the festival, providing a comprehensive look at the day’s performances.