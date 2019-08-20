Golden Guardians to visit Australia for Melbourne Esports Open

The Golden Guardians have announced that they’ll be attending the Melbourne Esports Open later this month. They’ll be playing in an exhibition match before the OPL finals, and will be doing meet and greets with fans during the event.

Melbourne Esports Open on Twitter ANNOUNCING: LCS Team @GoldenGuardians will be making the trip down under for #MEO2019! As well as an exhibition match on stage before the @OPL Finals, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in Meet & Greets with the team over the weekend. 🎟️ https://t.co/0FXXkHPmaM

Top laner Kevin “Haunzter” Yarnell, mid laner Christian “Palafox” Palafox, jungler Anthony “Hard” Barkhovtsev, bot laner Victor “FBI” Huang, and coach Nick “Inero” Smith will be coming down under for MEO, which starts on Aug. 31.

It’ll be a homecoming for FBI and Inero, who both have strong ties to the Oceanic League of Legends community. FBI played for Sin Gaming, Order, and Bombers, attending MSI 2019 with the latter after winning split one this year. Inero has coached a number of teams in Oceania, including Tainted Minds and Order, since 2016.

Golden Guardians finished seventh in LCS Summer 2019, while their academy team were runners-up to 100 Thieves Academy in the NA Academy Summer 2019 playoffs.