Godzilla and Kong set to arrive in PUBG Mobile next month

Players will be able to encounter both beasts in the game as a part of the Godzilla vs. Kong crossover event.

If you’ve been playing PUBG Mobile these past few days, you likely spotted the mysterious footprints, skeletal remains, and claw marks in the game. These have been added to the game ahead of PUBG Mobile’s crossover event with the sci-fi film: Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong premiered late last month and is the fourth film in the Monster Verse. As a part of this collaboration, both beasts will be coming to PUBG Mobile. In a tweet, Tencent revealed that the crossover event will begin on May 10 at 7pm CT.

Is it just us, or does it look like Godzilla and Kong have been sneaking around our maps lately? 🤔🗺️ Keep you eyes peeled for clues, players 👀🔍 And remember, our collaboration with Godzilla vs. Kong is dropping May 11 (UTC)! 🖤💛



A beta version of the game released earlier this month gave fans a glimpse of the event. In the beta, Godzilla and Kong have been added to Erangel and Sanhok, respectively. The titans can be seen on the mini-map when players get ready to parachute into the game. The beasts roam around the map, often destroying buildings and squishing players caught in their way.

On Sanhok, Kong leaves a trail of crystals. These can be picked up and used by players and grants a buff that enables them to run faster and jump higher.

Besides this, players can also encounter other titans from the Monster Verse which follow and attack players. While Kong and Godzilla aren’t damaged by bullets, these smaller titans can be killed by firing at them.