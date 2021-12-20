GodLike’s Ghatak: ‘We have a dream to bring the global trophy, and if we get the chance this time, we will surely do it’

In an interview with Dot Esports, the coach spoke about the BGIS, an invite to PMGC, and more.

GodLike Esports are one of the best Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) teams in the country. Prior to signing with GodLike, the roster dominated as TSM Entity before the ban on PUBG Mobile. With the BGMI Series (BGIS), the first official tournament for the game, taking place soon, the team is looking to return to the top once again.

Speaking to Dot Esports, the team’s coach Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare spoke about how GodLike aren’t letting their guard down in the open-for-all BGIS despite performing well in third-party tournaments, where new talent is expected to leave a mark.

“The competition, when compared to before, has gotten really good,” Ghatak said. “People are able to get kills immediately after spotting an enemy.”

The grand finals for the BGIS will take place from Jan. 13 to 16, just five days before the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021’s final between Jan. 21 and 23. Tencent recently revealed an Indian team will receive a direct invite to the competition.

It’s still unclear who will get this invite. Ghatak told Dot Esports that while he had spoken with Krafton, they hadn’t set a criterion yet. “Most probably, they will follow the results of the BGIS,” he said.

For GodLike, the main goal is winning a trophy on the global stage, so they are looking to finish first in the BGIS. “The Indian competition isn’t our main target, we want to compete internationally and take the country’s name forward,” he said.

This will be the first time a team from the country will compete in the global competition since the World League in mid 2020. The game was banned in India in September 2020. After such a long gap, which also included a change in the points system, the playstyle of teams across the globe has changed.

Ghatak said after seeing the PMGC league stage, he felt that teams are much more aggressive now and focus on getting kills from a third party. He added that the competition has gotten much tougher and pointed towards Bigetron’s poor performance in week one as an example.

For GodLike, however, there is only one goal. “We have a dream to bring the global trophy, and if we get the chance this time, we will surely do it,” Ghatak said.

When asked what areas the team needs to work on ahead of BGIS and PMGC, Ghatak said they are focusing on improving their compound push. He felt that the team is getting knocked out while doing so but was confident of solving it before BGIS.

You can listen to the complete interview on YouTube.

Note: The excerpts have been translated from Hindi.