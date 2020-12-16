Take a look at the creative design of PUBG with creative director Dave Curd

This article proudly brought to you by PUBG Corporation

The faces behind every game are a driving force behind giving a title its unique feel, making sure that they connect with a player’s senses in powerful, distinct ways, and generally creating an enjoyable experience.

PUBG is no different, as every developer working on the game brings their own discrete components to the process of making the battle royale game what it is now and what it will become in the future.

Among the most influential figures working on PUBG is creative director Dave Curd who helps head up PUBG’s Madison, WI office. Curd specifically focuses on the creative aspect of the game, making sure that the other teams working on the game have what they need to make sure the feel of the game is as good as it can be.

“I’m kind of responsible for the feel of the game,” Curd said. “The executive producer is the person ‘in charge’ and responsible for what we’re doing and how it gets done. I’m kind of the creative counterpart.”

Curd and his team are the storytellers, letting players know what happened within the world of PUBG through not just the lore, but also by making sure every aspect of the gameplay can tell its own story.

Especially in the updates added to PUBG during 2020, Curd and his team have helped expand the game to a level where players can experience a story purely through collaborative gameplay. His vision for PUBG is essentially working with hundreds of other people on the game to create the best player experience possible.

“We can try some wild sh*t!” Curd said. “We made a really conscious effort to take on some digestible moonshots—small maps with big ideas. Let’s try some sh*t, let’s have some fun. As we’ve done that, it’s really helped us find our internal compass.”

Moving forward into 2021, Curd and the rest of the PUBG team are aiming to push those big ideas into even bigger worlds. And if you want to hear more about Curd’s approach to working on PUBG and some of his plans for the future, you can read the full interview on the official PUBG blog.

You can also read other interviews with people like PUBG gunplay programmer Marek Krasowski, animation and gameplay lead Pawel Smolewski, and more as part of the “Getting a Sense of PUBG” series on the PUBG blog.