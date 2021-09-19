Genesis Dogma cement their dominance with victory at the PMPL Indonesia season 4

Genesis Dogma Esports won the country finals today to become the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia season four.

It was an extremely intense 15 matches which went until the last game to decide the winners. Ahead of the final game, Genesis and NFT Esports sat just three points apart in the overall standings. In the crucial last game, NFT fell out on 16th place, giving Genesis the top spot. They still took second place in the finals, though.

Genesis have become a dominant face in the Indonesian PUBG Mobile scene once dominated by Bigetron RA. The team won the PMCO spring split 2021 earlier this year to make it to the Pro League. In their first season, they placed fourth. Today, they became the Indonesian champions.

Bigetron RA came in third in the finals. The 2019 world champions significantly improved upon their league stage performance, where they placed 12th. This wasn’t enough since the team lost in the overall standings of the two seasons of the PMPL Indonesia in 2021 to Genesis Dogma, who have now qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

The PMGC will happen from November 2021 to January 2022 and will feature a prize pool of $6 million.

NFT and Bigetron still have a chance at making it to the PMGC, though. The top three teams of the PMPL Indonesia will compete in the PMPL Southeast Asia Championship, which will begin next month, with 20 teams from across the region. The top three teams from here will make it to the PMGC, per Liquipedia.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL Indonesia season four.