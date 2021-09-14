GeForce Now datamine potentially reveals God of War, Demon’s Souls, and multiple unannounced titles for PC

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service was datamined earlier today, with developer Ighor July discovering listings for many games, apps, and services that are not offered by Nvidia—and several that aren’t even available on PC.

This is an expansive list that was compiled together by multiple sources and feature titles like Sony Santa Monica’s most recent iteration of God of War, Demon’s Souls, and Returnal.

There are some interesting things in GeForce NOW like God of War with Steam "TBD", HELLDIVERS 2 and Dolphin (emulator). https://t.co/Vco3iZk3gH — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) September 13, 2021

Not only were these rumored PC ports of current PlayStation 4 and 5 exclusive games listed, but there are also multiple unannounced titles included in the data.

Square Enix’s catalog is especially interesting, as there are spots being held for remakes or remasters for Final Fantasy IX and Chrono Cross, along with a listing for Kingdom Hearts IV. There are also listings for Injustice 3, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 8 under NetherRealm Studios, Capcom, and Bandai Namco, respectively.

Some games like the Resident Evil 4 remake, which has been long-rumored to already be in development, along with continuations to successful series like Gears of War 6, and the previously leaked Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster, do lend this datamine some credibility.

First-party Sony titles like God of War, Demon’s Souls, and Returnal appearing also aren’t that shocking since the company has openly said it plans to bring more of its core titles to PC to capitalize on the expanded market outside of PlayStation consoles. Other listings, like the Dolphin Emulator most commonly used to run emulation hardware for Nintendo titles, are unlikely ever going to become available.

July and Windows Central have both also confirmed that many of the titles listed are likely placeholders, but many could be tied to ongoing projects that have used GeForce Now as part of their development throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud streaming services, like GeForce Now and Parsec, became valuable tools for game developers over the last year because it allowed studios to easily facilitate remote access to devs while still working away from the office.

Most of the titles contained within this datamine have already been confirmed, so seeing a few leaks for new games isn’t that surprising if it is real. We won’t know for sure if this information is accurate or if it is just placeholder data until the developers behind each franchise announce their projects, however.

You can view a full list of the datamined information thanks to SteamDB creator and dataminer Pavel Djundik compiling it all into a GitHub file and read July’s initial findings on his personal blog.