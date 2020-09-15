G2 teams up with Domino’s German branch during Worlds 2020

G2 Esports is partnering with quick service pizza restaurant Domino’s Pizza Deutschland this year to give fans enriching experiences during the 2020 League of Legends World Championship, the organization announced today.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but in a release, Dominos was announced as G2’s “Official Quick Service Restaurant Partner” of the organization in Germany.

If only winning Worlds was this easy… Right @Dominos_DE? pic.twitter.com/uzD5RlqG0R — G2 Esports 👑 (@G2esports) September 15, 2020

As a part of their partnership, the two brands will create original content “designed to showcase how Domino’s will help bring esports fans together.”

This is the second time that G2 and Domino’s have worked together to advertise around Worlds. It will involve experiential activations for fans revolving around G2 matches, including “viewing events.”

There aren’t many details about exactly what those events will entail, however, considering the forced digital nature of many events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But to start, Domino’s is giving fans in Germany 15 percent off orders.

A release by both companies promises more deals for German fans as action at Worlds heats up. The best way to keep up is to follow the team on its social media platforms, like Twitter and TikTok.

Worlds 2020 kicks off on Sept. 25.

