G2 Perkz's phenomenal Zoe gank saves top laner with no health in League of Legends

G2 Esports AD carry Luka “Perkz” Perković once again proved that he can make magic happen in any lane.

The Croatian League of Legends player pulled off an amazing gank with Zoe during his broadcast today, saving his top laner just in the nick of time.

fckn zoe Clip of g2perkz Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Kopnop

The enemy Sion was bearing down on Perkz’s top laner, leaving Ornn with a sliver of health. But a perfectly-timed Redemption, courtesy of Zoe’s Spell Thief (W), gave the top laner a chance to CC chain his adversary. Perkz added to the crowd control with a Sleepy Trouble Bubble from long distance that put Sion to sleep. From there, all it took was a quick Q, R, auto attack combo to finish off the unsuspecting opponent.

“This is where enemy top laner says ‘fucking Zoe’ and just Alt F4’s the game,” Perkz laughed.

Though the Croatian player might be G2’s current ADC, Perkz was previously the team’s mid laner. After Rasmus “Caps” Winther was recruited from Fnatic a year ago, Perkz made the switch to the bot lane and never looked back.

G2 had a successful 2019 season, winning first place in the LEC Spring and Summer splits, the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational, and Rift Rivals 2019 NA-EU. The team was easily one of the favorites going into Worlds this year but ultimately lost to FunPlus Phoenix in the finals.

To catch Perkz stream during the offseason, tune in to his Twitch channel.