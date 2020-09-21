Futbolist claim they’ve been directly invited to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Futbolist had a disappointing showing in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Turkey fall split finals that concluded yesterday, failing to qualify for the newly-formed Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) League. But the team may still have been directly invited to compete in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero that’s set to be held in late November, according to a since-deleted tweet by the organization.

The champions of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West placed fifth at the PMCO Turkey finals. They only accumulated 89 points in eight matches played and were just two points behind the fourth-place team that earned the last available slot in the EMEA League.

The team’s official Twitter account later made a post congratulating the teams that qualified for the EMEA league. The tweet said that the org is hoping to represent the country in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero. The PMGC has replaced the World League and 2020 World Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll have a $2 million prize pool and was announced last month.

Futbolist also replied to a user saying that they “have a direct invite” to the PMGC 2020. This tweet has since been deleted, though.

Screengrab via Twitter

There’s been no official confirmation from Tencent regarding this, however. But if Futbolist were directly invited, then the champions of the PMWL East season zero, Bigetron RA, must have also received a direct invite.

Details about the PMGC 2020 haven’t been revealed yet. There’s also confusion regarding how the PMPL South Asia season two will be conducted due to the PUBG Mobile ban in India. A recent announcement by PUBG Corp. revealed that the company is taking over publishing responsibilities for the game in the country and working with the Indian government to get the game unbanned.