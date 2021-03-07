Full Egg hatch list in Pokémon Go: 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, and 12km

As an incentive to keep players moving, Pokémon Go has players hatching Eggs, which will let them encounter Pokémon after they hit a certain distance milestone.
Whether it be 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km, or even 12km, players will need to pick up the pace to ensure they hatch as many Eggs as possible.
You can easily tell how long an Egg will take to hatch, with all of them being colorcoded and tracking your steps once you add them to your inventory and put them into an Incubator. You will always have one Incubator on hand, but you can get more by leveling up or by purchasing them with your PokéCoins in the shop.
When you hatch an Egg you get experience, typically around 500 or 1,000 XP, and an additional 500 XP if it is a new Pokémon you haven’t encountered before. You also get Candy for the Pokémon you hatched, maxing out at 40 depending on its CP.
Just like with Raids, Eggs have a set list of Pokémon that can hatch from them. Niantic rotates this list frequently and events always add a few bonus Pokémon into the mix so players can keep things fresh.
Here is the full Egg hatch list for March, including special Pokémon that aren’t available in every region.
Full Pokémon Go Egg Hatch list
- 2km
- Growlithe (Shiny Available)
- Cubone (Shiny Available)
- Magikarp (Shiny Available)
- Hoppip
- Wooper (Shiny Available)
- Dunsparce (Shiny Available)
- Treecko (Shiny Available)
- Torchic (Shiny Available)
- Mudkip (Shiny Available)
- Meditite (Shiny Available)
- Volbeat (Shiny Available)
- Only in Europe, Asia, and Oceania
- Illumise (Shiny Available)
- Only in North America, South America, and Africa
- Wailmer (Shiny Available)
- Spoink (Shiny Available)
- Swablu (Shiny Available)
- Budew (Shiny Available)
- Minccino (Shiny Available)
- Bunnelby
- Fletchling (Shiny Available)
- Litleo
- 5km
- Farfetch’d (Shiny Available)
- Only in Asia
- Voltorb (Shiny Available)
- Lickitung (Shiny Available)
- Kangaskhan (Shiny Available)
- Only in Oceania
- Tauros (Shiny Available)
- Only in the United States and Canada (excluding South Florida)
- Eevee (Shiny Available)
- Heracross (Shiny Available)
- Only in Central America and South America
- Corsola
- Only in areas surrounding the equator (between 26 and 36 degrees latitude)
- Ralts (Shiny Available)
- Torkoal
- Only in India and Southeast Asia
- Feebas (Shiny Available)
- Tropius
- Only in Africa and its surrounding areas
- Clamperl (Shiny Available)
- Relicanth
- Only in New Zealand and nearby islands
- Pachirisu
- Only in Northern Canada, Russia, and Alaska
- Mime Jr. (Shiny Available)
- Only in Europe
- Pansage
- Only in Asia-Pacific
- Pansear
- Only in Europe and Africa
- Panpour
- Only in the Americas
- Blitzle
- Roggenrola (Shiny Available)
- Maractus
- Only in the Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Bouffalant
- Only in New York City
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Froakie
- 7km
- Alolan Sandshrew (Shiny Available)
- Alolan Vulpix (Shiny Available)
- Alolan Diglett (Shiny Available)
- Alolan Meowth (Shiny Available)
- Galarian Meowth
- Alolan Geodude (Shiny Available)
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Farfetch’d
- Alolan Grimer (Shiny Available)
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Stunfisk
- 10km
- Nincada (Shiny Available)
- Shinx (Shiny Available)
- Gible (Shiny Available)
- Riolu (Shiny Available)
- Audino
- Timburr (Shiny Available)
- Darumaka
- Sigilyph
- Only in Egypt and Greece
- Emolga
- Alomomola (Shiny Available)
- Klink (Shiny Available)
- Litwick
- Axew
- Golett
- Rufflet (Shiny Available)
- Espurr
- Noibat
- 12km
- Qwilfish (Shiny Available)
- Larvitar (Shiny Available)
- Corphish
- Absol (Shiny Available)
- Skorupi (Shiny Available)
- Sandile
- Scraggy
- Trubbish
- Pawniard
- Vullaby
- Deino (Shiny Available)