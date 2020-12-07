FTWin claim another Splatoon championship as The Splat House breaks records following NA Open stream’s cancellation

The Splatoon and Smash communities came out to support an incredible event.

Less than 24 hours after Nintendo canceled the livestream for its Splatoon 2 North America Open event, the Splatoon community decided to host its own tournament.

Instead of going along with Nintendo’s decision, the top four NA teams withdrew from the qualifier and worked with event organizer EndGameTV to put on The Splat House, an independent event funded by the community.

FTWaveDash, formerly known as FTWin before grabbing the new handle to support the Super Smash Bros. Melee community, won it all, defending their NA title and becoming six-time consecutive North American Splatoon champions—considering the community is essentially replacing the NA Open’s results with The Splat House. The team didn’t drop a single game during their run.

The event served as a great showcase of top-level Splatoon gameplay, including multiple close games between the best teams in NA. And thanks to a mix of the Splatoon, Smash, and other communities coming together, The Splat House set the record for the biggest prize pool in Western Splatoon history at $25,000.

✅Largest prize pool in western Splatoon history- more than Ninty has offered

✅Most viewed stream for a western grassroots Splatoon event

✅Organized overnight

✅All without N*ntendo#TheSquidHouse was insane. And it's all thanks to all of you. Thank you so much for supporting — Slimy (@SlimyQuagsire) December 6, 2020

The tournament organizers actually capped the prize pool donations at $25,000 and will be giving the additional $3,000 that was raised to charity. That entire amount was raised in less than 24 hours through donations from the community and with no backing from Nintendo.

this is amazing considering Nintendo’s own prizes included only trophies for 1st-4th place, and 5th-8th place get… 2500 nintendo gold points. https://t.co/h6WWtnl6Rt pic.twitter.com/9fIbsnKpvU — female protagonist (@WeegeeWuvver) December 6, 2020

For the NA Open, Nintendo only offered trophies for the top four teams and 2,500 Nintendo Gold Points for teams fifth through eighth, continuing the tradition of the company putting little into prizing for its events.

Congratulations to @FTWaveDash for once again claiming the crown of NA champions! Finally, to every player who participated: GGs. Y'all truly brought the hype today; making this an event to remember, and a community worth fighting for.



Stay safe fam ♥#FreeSplatoon #FreeSmash — EndGameTV (@EndGame_TV) December 6, 2020

The viewership numbers also broke Western records for the competitive Splatoon scene, bringing in an average of 5,388 viewers and hitting a peak of 7,689 viewers within just five hours, according to Twitchmetrics.

On top of that, all four teams that tied for fifth place in the NA Open decided to drop out rather than compete in the event, showing solidarity with the teams who were originally supposed to compete before the broadcast was canceled.

The teams tied for 5th were asked if we wanted to move up to be the new top 4. We all dropped.

I think it's important to realize the TOs are just the messengers and not at all at fault.

I left a message in the prize chat on how I feel about the situation. I hope it gets through. pic.twitter.com/bJPmnGKE0H — Fusion – BLM (@8bitfusion_) December 6, 2020

It’s still unclear how Nintendo will handle its competitive events moving forward now that it has disrupted multiple major tournaments due to Melee being involved in some capacity.