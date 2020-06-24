Free Teamfight Tactics Little Legend egg available for Twitch Prime users

The first free egg of the mid-set expansion is yours for the taking.

Teamfight Tactics players can add a new Little Legend to their collection today thanks to Twitch Prime.

This is the first of the monthly giveaways since Immortal Creatures joined the Little Legends roster when the mid-set expansion dropped on June 12. With Patch 10.13 going live today, there’s no reason to have to navigate the new changes without some adorable company.

To claim your free egg, start by making sure your Riot account and Twitch account are linked. For those without Twitch Prime, a 30-day free trial is available. Next, head to the website and claim your loot. Instructions on how to link your accounts are available as well if they weren’t linked before.

Screengrab via Twitch Prime

This reward can also benefit League of Legends players, regardless of their familiarity with its auto-battling cousin. After initially planning to remove Little Legends from accompanying you in ARAM games (an option which can already be disabled in the champion select screen), it seems like Riot is walking those plans back after community feedback.

Riot has been consistently giving away a free Little Legends egg roughly once a month. The “coming soon” title on today’s image also indicates that another giveaway of this kind will probably be available in late July.