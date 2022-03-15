All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon UNITE: UNITE in the Spotlight

The next battle pass is now live in Pokémon UNITE, giving players a chance to take the stage and perform in under a massive spotlight.

‘UNITE in the Spotlight’ will run until April 28 at 7pm CT, with daily, weekly, and seasonal missions available for players to complete as they raise their battle pass level and climb the ranks.

With this set of content, players can unlock the Theatre Style: Greninja Holowear and Fashionable Style: Sylveon Holowear, along with items themed around theatre and performance. And, like UNITE’s previous passes, the free-to-play MOBA offers options for players who want to spend money for better rewards.

The Premium Battle Pass option is the only way to unlock the exclusive Holowear and half of the other available rewards, though you can still get a good amount of Aeos Coins, Aeos Tickets, and other items playing on the free pass too.

Players who reach Rank 60 in the battle pass before it ends can access the Prize Box, which randomly rewards players who surpass the maximum level by letting them roll for Aeos Tickets, Holowear Tickets, or Fashion Tickets. Just remember, you only have until April 28 to earn all of the UNITE in the Spotlight rewards.

UNITE in the Spotlight

Rank 1: Theatre Style: Greninja

Premium only

Rank 2: 200 Aeos Coins

Rank 3: 30 Item Enhancers

Premium only

Rank 4: 200 Aeos Coins

Rank 5: Ivory Set: Headware

Premium only

Rank 6: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 7: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 8: 200 Aeos Coins

Rank 9: 30 Item Enhancers

Premium only

Rank 10: Ivory Set: Tops and Bottoms

Premium only

Rank 11: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 12: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 13: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 14: Fashionable Style Sticker

Premium only

Rank 15: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 16: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 17: 200 Aeos Coins

Rank 18: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 19: 15 item Enhancers

Rank 20: Ivory Set: Accessory

Premium only

Rank 21: 200 Aeos Coins

Rank 22: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 23: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 24: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 25: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 26: 30 Item Enhancer

Premium only

Rank 27: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 28: 30 Item Enhancers

Premium only

Rank 29: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 30: Fashionable Style Frame

Premium only

Rank 31: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 32: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 33: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 34: Ivory Set: Shoes

Premium only

Rank 35: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 36: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 37: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 38: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 39: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 40: Fashionable Set: Headwear

Premium only

Rank 41: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 42: 30 Item Enhancers

Premium only

Rank 43: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 44: Fashionable Style Background

Premium only

Rank 45: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 46: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 47: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 48: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 49: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 50: Fashionable Set: Tops and Bottoms

Premium only

Rank 51: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 52: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 53: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 54: 30 Item Enhancers

Premium only

Rank 55: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 56: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 57: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 58: 300 Aeos Tickets

Premium only

Rank 59: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 60: Fashionable Style: Sylveon