All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon UNITE: UNITE in the Spotlight

The next battle pass is now live in Pokémon UNITE, giving players a chance to take the stage and perform in under a massive spotlight.
‘UNITE in the Spotlight’ will run until April 28 at 7pm CT, with daily, weekly, and seasonal missions available for players to complete as they raise their battle pass level and climb the ranks.
With this set of content, players can unlock the Theatre Style: Greninja Holowear and Fashionable Style: Sylveon Holowear, along with items themed around theatre and performance. And, like UNITE’s previous passes, the free-to-play MOBA offers options for players who want to spend money for better rewards.
The Premium Battle Pass option is the only way to unlock the exclusive Holowear and half of the other available rewards, though you can still get a good amount of Aeos Coins, Aeos Tickets, and other items playing on the free pass too.
Players who reach Rank 60 in the battle pass before it ends can access the Prize Box, which randomly rewards players who surpass the maximum level by letting them roll for Aeos Tickets, Holowear Tickets, or Fashion Tickets. Just remember, you only have until April 28 to earn all of the UNITE in the Spotlight rewards.
UNITE in the Spotlight
Rank 1: Theatre Style: Greninja
- Premium only
Rank 2: 200 Aeos Coins
Rank 3: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
Rank 4: 200 Aeos Coins
Rank 5: Ivory Set: Headware
- Premium only
Rank 6: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 7: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 8: 200 Aeos Coins
Rank 9: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
Rank 10: Ivory Set: Tops and Bottoms
- Premium only
Rank 11: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 12: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 13: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 14: Fashionable Style Sticker
- Premium only
Rank 15: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 16: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 17: 200 Aeos Coins
Rank 18: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 19: 15 item Enhancers
Rank 20: Ivory Set: Accessory
- Premium only
Rank 21: 200 Aeos Coins
Rank 22: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 23: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 24: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 25: 150 Aeos Tickets
Rank 26: 30 Item Enhancer
- Premium only
Rank 27: 150 Aeos Tickets
Rank 28: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
Rank 29: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 30: Fashionable Style Frame
- Premium only
Rank 31: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 32: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 33: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 34: Ivory Set: Shoes
- Premium only
Rank 35: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 36: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 37: 150 Aeos Tickets
Rank 38: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 39: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 40: Fashionable Set: Headwear
- Premium only
Rank 41: 150 Aeos Tickets
Rank 42: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
Rank 43: 150 Aeos Tickets
Rank 44: Fashionable Style Background
- Premium only
Rank 45: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 46: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 47: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 48: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 49: 150 Aeos Tickets
Rank 50: Fashionable Set: Tops and Bottoms
- Premium only
Rank 51: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 52: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 53: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 54: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
Rank 55: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 56: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 57: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 58: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
Rank 59: 15 Item Enhancers
Rank 60: Fashionable Style: Sylveon
- Premium only